Ex-Westchester cop admits to stalking, sexually abusing woman while on duty

An ex-cop in Westchester County admitted he sexually abused and stalked a woman while on duty and in uniform, threatening to arrest her unless she complied with his illicit demands.

Former Peekskill Police Office Michael Agovino, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in exchange for a seven-year sentence in state prison with 15 years post-release supervision – a deal prosecutors said they objected to because he faced “significantly more” time behind bars if convicted.

Agovino, who has to register as a sex offender as part of his deal, pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple charges including two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree stalking and three counts of second-degree burglary.

“Michael Agovino disgracefully violated his oath of office and his responsibility to serve and protect the public as a police officer by repeatedly abusing his authority, and sexually abusing this woman,” Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement.

“The victim in this case demonstrated great courage in her attempt to hold her abuser accountable during this emotionally distressing ordeal and we hope that today’s plea helps in the healing process. I commend the Peekskill Police Department for their cooperation in this investigation and prosecution.”

Agovino had met the woman in July 2019 while he investigated a theft in which she was a suspect. After he met the woman in public, he drove her to her home in the squad car, according to the initial allegations. Once inside, Agovino allegedly forced her to strip so that he could search her then groped her and commented she “had beautiful breasts,” the complaint against him said.

He returned and unlawfully entered her home on two other occasions and threatened to arrest her, demanding oral sex from her during one of the visits, the complaint said.

The victim recorded him in January 2020 during a third visit where he told her to strip, then grabbed her against her will, according to the complaint. The cop was arrested in Feb. 15, 2020, and resigned from the Peekskill police force in 2021, according to the DA.

Agovino is scheduled for sentencing in front of Judge Barry Warhit on June 23.