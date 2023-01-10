Ex-Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will trade the high life for Rikers Island following his sentencing Tuesday for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks.

Weisselberg, 75 — who pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in August and testified against the Trump Org at its trial — is expected to serve just 100 days of the five-month prison term handed down in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He is set to be housed in the notorious jail complex’s North Infirmary Command, which has been home to inmates like the rappers Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne as well as disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, The Post had learned.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg arrived to court in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon to be sentenced to five months on Rikers Island for tax evasion. Gregory P. Mango

The unit has been historically used to house high-profile or especially notorious inmates, as well as inmates with disabilities. Weisselberg could be released in three months with good behavior, and would then serve five years of probation.

The admitted tax crook had been prepped for his new life behind bars by Craig Rothheld, a consultant and founder of prison advisory firm Inside Outside Ltd. Rothheld was by his client’s side Tuesday afternoon in court and made the disclosure to The Post over the phone hours earlier.

Weisselberg would only serve 100 days at the notorious city jail if he demonstrates good behavior. Gregory P. Mango

Weisselberg arrived in court casually dressed in sneakers, blue jeans and an olive green North Face fleece over a white T-shirt along with a surgical mask to officially learn his fate. He also appeared to have gotten a haircut ahead of being sent to the can.

Weisselberg’s sentence, handed down by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, was pre-arranged when the one-time senior adviser at former President Donald Trump’s real estate company agreed to flip on his longtime employer.

His turncoat testimony at the Trump Org’s fall trial helped convict the company of 17 criminal counts, including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and related crimes. The company was set to be sentenced on Friday.

The prosecution’s star witness had admitted to accepting more than $1.7 million in “off the books” compensation from the company in order to dodge taxes, and pleaded guilty to 15 tax evasion felonies.

Weisselberg accepted free untaxed perks like a rent-free Manhattan apartment, luxury care and tuition payments for his grandchildren in lieu of taxable income, it was revealed.

A jury found the malfeasance was widespread across the Trump Organization, which was found guilty of helping other senior executives skirt Uncle Sam.

Defense lawyers had unsuccessfully argued that Weisselberg had acted alone in avoiding taxes.

Trump, 76, had decried the investigation as a “political witch hunt” spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is said to be investigating him for the 2016 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels that led to the campaign finance conviction of his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The former president — who is also being investigated by Albany officials for allegedly inflating the value of his company’s assets to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits — was not implicated in either Weisselberg’s or his company’s convictions.

Trump is also being probed by the feds in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riots and a trove of classified documents found at his Florida resort last year.

With AP wires