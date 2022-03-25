Ex-St. John’s lacrosse captain convicted of knifing roommate in the stomach

A former St. John’s University lacrosse captain who stabbed his roommate twice in the stomach during a fight over loud music was convicted for the assault by a Queens jury this week, authorities said Friday.

Matthew Stockfeder, 23, faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing next month after a jury found him guilty of assault and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Victim Justin Corpolongo — who was left with his intestines “hanging out of his stomach” after the Oct. 23, 2019 stabbing — described the knifing on the witness stand during the three-week trial in Queens Supreme Court.

The near-fatal stabbing happened after Corpolongo, then 23, came home from a bartending shift and found his Queens home the scene of a house party with roughly 20 guys blasting music.

“My room was directly below the floor where they were having a party,” said Corpolongo, who now works as a teacher.

Justin Corpolongo was stabbed by Stockfeder when they were roommates at St. John’s in 2019. Richard Harbus for The New York Post

He unplugged a speaker, forcing the raucous party to relocate to another house in the borough, Corpolongo testified.

Stockfeder and the victim exchanged angry text messages after the party moved – and Corpolongo eventually got out of bed and confronted his teammate at the other house, according to prosecutors.

The two came to blows and Stockfeder plunged a kitchen knife twice into Corpolongo’s gut.

Stockfeder is the former captain of St. John’s lacrosse team. Facebook

“The victim in this case was nearly eviscerated by the defendant after an argument escalated to a physical altercation,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Stockfeder will be sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephen Knopf on April 7.