Ex-St. John’s lacrosse captain convicted of knifing roommate in the stomach

A former St. John’s University lacrosse captain who stabbed his roommate twice in the stomach during a fight over loud music was convicted for the assault by a Queens jury this week, authorities said Friday.
Matthew Stockfeder, 23, faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing next month after a jury found him guilty of assault and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Victim Justin Corpolongo — who was left with his intestines “hanging out of his stomach” after the Oct. 23, 2019 stabbing — described the knifing on the witness stand during the three-week trial in Queens Supreme Court.
The near-fatal stabbing happened after Corpolongo, then 23, came home from a bartending shift and found his Queens home the scene of a house party with roughly 20 guys blasting music.
“My room was directly below the floor where they were having a party,” said Corpolongo, who now works as a teacher.
He unplugged a speaker, forcing the raucous party to relocate to another house in the borough, Corpolongo testified.
Stockfeder and the victim exchanged angry text messages after the party moved – and Corpolongo eventually got out of bed and confronted his teammate at the other house, according to prosecutors.
The two came to blows and Stockfeder plunged a kitchen knife twice into Corpolongo’s gut.
“The victim in this case was nearly eviscerated by the defendant after an argument escalated to a physical altercation,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
Stockfeder will be sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephen Knopf on April 7.