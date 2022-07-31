Ex-Rep. Max Rose calls on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fix NY’s bail laws

Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to hold an emergency session to toughen New York’s controversial no-cash bail law.

Rose’s appeal comes on the heels of similar pleas made last week by Mayor Eric Adams and GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor.

“Mayor Adams is right about this. We need more Democrats to come out and say the bail law needs to be fixed. This has to happen,” Rose told The Post in a Sunday interview.

Rose, a moderate Democrat running for his old congressional seat in Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, is expected to win the Aug. 23 primary against socialist candidate Brittany Ramos DeBarros

If he does, the former lawmaker will face a rematch against Republican incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the general election for the 11th congressional district.

Malliotakis defeated first-termer Rose in a hard-fought contest in 2020, and she is likely going to try to paint him as part of the soft-of-crime Democrats who lead New York.

Rose, however, said he has consistently called for an overhaul of the bail law shortly after it was approved in 2019.

“This is very simple. Gov. Hochul and the legislature need to have a special session to change the bail law, including imposing a `dangerous standard’. Judges need the discretion to detain recidivists. Get it fixed,” he said.

Rose said fellow Democrats — such as Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) — should be able to “walk and chew gum at the same time,” noting they recently approved laws to stiffen gun restrictions in public areas in response to a US Supreme Court ruling in June.

Amid a firestorm of criticism, lawmakers twice amended the criminal justice reform law that eliminated cash bail for many non-violent crimes — in 2020 and earlier this year.

But critics said the changes didn’t go far enough to bar serial offenders from committing more crimes while free pending trial or the resolution of their cases.

The purpose of the law was to prevent low-income criminal defendants from being detained simply because they were too poor to post cash bail. Rose agrees with the premise of the law.

“The problem is we went to the other extreme,” he said, echoing Adams, Zeldin and other critics. “There is no reason we can’t have both public safety and fairness.”

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers had revised the bail law in April 2020, adding a number of new crimes to be re-eligible for bail — including burglary in the second degree, promoting child pornography, and vehicular manslaughter, mostly associated with drunk-driving fatalities.

In a compromise as part of the state budget, Hochul and lawmakers again tweaked the law to make additional crimes bail eligible and to give judges more discretion in weighing bail, including for defendants who have multiple open cases, for those with a history of using guns and for those who were previously charged or convicted of causing serious harm, or violating an order of protection.

But lawmakers refused to introduce a “dangerousness” standard for bail consideration. New York law has prohibited judges from using the “dangerousness” of defendants as a standard in setting bail since 1971, but some, including Adams, have said they support changing that rule.

Hochul and legislative leaders said they have no appetite to revisit the bail law again this year.

The governor last week said there has been “no discussion” tied to calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session.

“What I’d like to point out is that significant changes to the bail laws were made — reforms to the reforms — because I believe that we have to do everything we can in our power to protect public safety,” Hochul said, noting that there needs to be a “consensus” among lawmakers in order for the changes to be approved.