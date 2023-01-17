Ex-PTA treasurer who stole $185K from NYC school agrees to pay it back

A former Upper East Side PTA treasurer accused of stealing more than $185,000 from his kid’s elementary school pleaded guilty Tuesday and agreed to pay the money back, The Post has learned.

Marc Haynes, 34, the former co-treasurer of the East Side Elementary School, PS 267 Parent Teacher Association, copped to one count of grand larceny in the second degree during a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

As part of his plea deal, Haynes must pay the full restitution of $185,717.53 in 90 days and not get rearrested during that time.

If he keeps to the bargain, he’ll be able to plead to a lesser charge of grand larceny in the third degree, for which he’ll face a sentence of between two and four years in prison.

Prosecutors say Haynes — in his role as money manager — made 17 unauthorized payments to his JP Morgan Chase credit card using one of the PTA’s accounts between 2020 to 2021.

He then used the cash to bankroll his lavish lifestyle, including “luxury hotels in St. Lucia and Bermuda and purchases at Fendi, Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn,” prosecutors said.

He also used the PTA’s money to pay back close to $24,000 of the $51,247 he owed his former employer, a publishing company that he was convicted of stealing from in 2016.

In October 2021, one of the PTA’s new co-treasurers asked Haynes about a suspicious payment of $9,081 in one of the accounts.

Haynes claimed the transaction was to reimburse another PTA member’s credit card for an urgent furniture purchase but did not provide documents to prove it.

He then resigned from his post as PTA co-president and was later turned into police.

Should he fail to pay back the full amount stolen from the PTA, he will face full exposure for grand larceny in the second degree and face a minimum sentence of three to six years and a maximum of 7.5-15 years in prison.

Haynes is due back in court for his sentencing on April 18.