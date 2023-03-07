Ex of monster dad Michael Valva testifies she put kids in garage

Killer ex-cop Michael Valva’s former fiancée admitted at her own Long Island trial Tuesday that she did something “evil’’ — forcing Valva’s 8-year-old autistic son into a sub-freezing garage the night before he died.

“I treated them bad. I treated them evil. I put them in the garage. It was horrible. Yes, I did … I exiled them,” Angela Pollina, 45, told Suffolk County jurors, referring to 8-year-old Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother Anthony, who survived the torturous ordeal at the Center Moriches home.

Pollina’s testimony contradicted her own lawyer’s earlier assertion that her ex-beau was responsible for the heinous 2020 act.

Pollina also admitted that she tried to delete footage of the incident from the family’s web of Nest home surveillance cameras to protect her and Valva after the fact.

“He had asked me to delete footage,” Pollina testified of her former beau — who was already convicted in Thomas’s murder and sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars in December.

“I did it for him. I did it for myself,” she said of Michael Valva.

Assistant District Attorney Karriann Kelly told the jurors that Pollina, in concert with Michael Valva, “acted with depraved indifference.

“She simply did not care if Thomas lived or died,” Kelly said.





Angela Pollina takes the stand at her murder trial Tuesday. James Carbone/Pool

When Pollina’s trial began last week, prosecutors told jurors that she was as guilty of Thomas’s death as his father, a 43-year-old disgraced former cop.

Little Thomas Valva was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, at Long Island Community Hospital, a paramedic said during Valva’s trial — after the horribly abused child emerged from the freezing garage and stumbled and hit his head preparing to go to school.

Pollina has been charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

Earlier in her trial, a witness testified that Pollina would curse and scream at the boy and the couple would mock him for his autism.





Pollina admitted on the stand that she was “evil” to Thomas and his brother. Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, Pollina gazed at the court with sunken eyes hidden by rectangular sunglasses.

She sat stone-faced as prosecutors played heartbreaking audio clips of the couple abusing Thomas before he died.

At one point, Pollina screamed at Michael Valva when he complained that Thomas was sleeping in the garage, covered in his own feces.

“It’s a game! He s–ts for you, he pisses from me! I’m disgusted with both of you!” Pollina told him.

“What can I do!?” Valva screamed back.





Angela Pollina sat stone-faced as the prosecution played recordings of her and Michael Valva abusing the young boy. Dennis A. Clark

“Oh, you can beat the s–t out of him for peeing for me every f–king morning? Right!? Mike, it’s a game with them. This is f–king ridiculous!” Pollina yelled.

As prosecutors played the tapes, Pollina began pushing her hand into her face so hard that her knuckles left red marks on her skin. She also began talking to her lawyer as the jurors listened.





The dead boy’s father, Michael Valva, has already been sentenced to 25 years to life for the child’s murder.

In another clip, the naked boy could be heard collapsing after his dad hosed him off in the 21-degree weather.

“Stop falling on the floor! What’s wrong with you! Get up! Get up! You’re such a f–king slob!” Valva howled.

Pollina tried to hush her then-husband-to-be, screaming, “” Come on Michael! The f–king neighbors! … Michael, everybody could hear you! Get inside! Get inside!”

When one of Pollina’s daughters asked her why the boy couldn’t walk, she icily replied that he was hypothermic.

“Hypothermic means you’re freezing,” she said. “Washing yourself in cold water when it’s freezing out, you get hypothermic. Go right now, you have to finish your spelling. You style your hair, let’s go!”