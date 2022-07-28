Ex-Obama adviser Seth Andrew sentenced for charter school theft

A former Obama administration education adviser who ripped off more than $218,000 from a charter school network he once led was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison Thursday for the theft.

Seth Andrew siphoned the money from Democracy Prep Public Schools in a series of 2019 bank transactions he was able to pull off because of his position as head of the non-profit at the time, federal prosecutors said.

The disgraced education whiz – who worked for two years as a senior White House adviser – embezzled the cash primarily to spite the network because they refused to rehire him as a top executive, the feds charged.

“Andrew’s motivation was primarily punitive, and his actions were calculated, and occurred over a period of many months,” Assistant US Attorney Ryan Finkel wrote in a memo filed last week.

Andrew used the money, in part, to obtain a lower interest rate for a multi-million dollar Manhattan apartment he and his wife bought in August 2019, federal authorities said.

The $2.3 million apartment featured three bedrooms and sweeping views of Central Park, prosecutors said.

In addition to the year in prison, Andrew will have to pay a $5,000 fine.

“We are grateful this sad chapter is finally closed and thank the US Attorney and FBI for their hard work on the case,” a spokesperson for Democracy Prep said in a statement.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, applauded the sentence in a statement.

“Thankfully, the victim of Andrew’s crime was resilient, and its important work continues. Today’s sentence sends a message that those who engage in fraud schemes and steal from others will face appropriate consequences for their conduct,” he said.

An attorney for Andrew did not immediately respond.