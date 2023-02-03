Ex-NYPD officer killed boyfriend before killing herself

A retired NYPD officer shot and killed her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, police and sources said.

The ex-cop and the man were found with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a home on Beverly Road near East 48th Street in Flatbush around 1:52 p.m., the NYPD and sources said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Police did not immediately provide additional information on the shooting.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.