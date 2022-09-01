Ex-NYPD cop Thomas Webster hit with longest sentence in Capitol riot

A former NYPD officer who assaulted a Washington, DC police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection was slapped Thursday with the longest sentence yet in the Capitol attack.

Thomas Webster will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his role in the 2021 siege — with federal Judge Amit Mehta ripping him at the hearing.

“What you did that day, it is hard to really put into words,” the judge told Webster, according to NBC News.

“The other victim was democracy,” the judge added.

Mehta told the disgraced policeman that she is shocked every time she watches video footage of the attack, which shows Webster beating the officer with a flag pole and ripping his gas mask off.

Thomas Webster’s sentence is the longest yet for a Jan. 6 defendant. AP

At the Jan. 6 uprising, Webster swung a flag pole wildly at Metropolitan Police Officer Noah Rathbun – but missed the cop and smashed it into a bike rack near the US Capitol, video of the altercation shows.

Webster, a Goshen, NY, resident, then charged at Rathbun, wrestling him to the ground while pulling at the cop’s gas mask.

Thomas Webster was convicted on six counts, including attacking a police officer with a weapon. Department of Justice

A jury convicted Webster of six counts in May, including assaulting Rathbun with a dangerous weapon.

Webster, who retired from the NYPD in 2011, drove to Washington alone that day and joined the violent mob that attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The fallen lawman previously served on former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s security detail when he was on the force.

With Post Wires