Ex-NYPD Commish Bill Bratton backs Grasso for Queens DA

Ex-NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton on Monday endorsed former judge and onetime cop George Grasso in his bid for the Queens DA’s seat.

Grasso, an ex-Queens Supreme Court justice, has announced he’s challenging sitting District Attorney Melinda Katz for the job in this year’s Democratic Party primary.

“Judge Grasso is one of the sharpest legal minds I have had the opportunity to work with over my law-enforcement career,” Bratton said. “He has highlighted the crime crisis in Queens and has the experience and knowledge to ensure the public safety that New Yorkers deserve.”

Bratton served two stints as the Big Apple’s top cop, first from 1994 through 1996 and again from 2014 to 2016.





Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said Monday he’s endorsing ex-Supreme Court Justice George Grasso for Queens DA. Getty Images

He credited Grasso with playing a “key role” in the NYPD’s quality-of-life initiative during Bratton’s tenure at One Police Plaza, as well as other anti-crime programs.

Grasso, a former officer who stepped down from the bench in August, said he would “continue to call upon Commissioner Bratton for his advice” if he is elected to the office.

Katz, who took office in 2020, is a former borough president and city councilwoman.

Her campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.