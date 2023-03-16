Ex-NYC newspaper editor Elliot Resnick charged over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The former top editor of a Brooklyn-based newspaper was hit with federal felony charges Thursday for allegedly assaulting a police officer and pulling other suspected rioters through a door at the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to prosecutors.

Elliot Resnick, the ex-chief editor of The Jewish Press, was arrested in Manhattan Thursday for his alleged role in the Capitol breach, during which the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said he was one of the first people to get inside the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Resnick, 39, and the Orthodox Jewish newspaper he worked for previously acknowledged he was at the Capitol that day, but was there working as a journalist.

An FBI affidavit paints a starkly different picture.

Resnick is accused of grabbing and holding the arm of a Capitol Police officer trying to stop the mob from entering the federal building through the East Rotunda doors.

He was one of the first to successfully get inside the building around 2:30 p.m. and then pulled other rioters into the Capitol, court documents alleged.





Elliot Resnick was charged with federal counts Thursday for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Before allegedly ushering people inside, Resnick tried to open another door that a police officer fought to keep shut at the entrance, but when another officer tried to stop Resnick, that cop was thrown to the ground by a different rioter, the FBI said.

Resnick clapped others on the back as people entered, prosecutors said.

After Politico reported on Resnick’s presence at the Capitol in an April 2021 article, the Jewish Press Editorial Board confirmed he entered the building, but was “covering the rally and the rest of the day’s terrible events for The Jewish Press, where he has been a reporter and editor since 2006.”





Resnick used to work for a Brooklyn-based newspaper. Department of Justice

“The Jewish Press does not see why Elliot’s personal views on former President Trump should make him any different from the dozens of other journalists covering the events, including many inside the Capitol building during the riots, nor why his presence justifies an article in Politico while the presence of other reporters inside the building does not,” the editorial board wrote, according to Politico.

But The Jewish Press also acknowledged at the time it never printed any articles from the riot in its print edition “because of the heated atmosphere surrounding the day’s events, especially within New York’s Orthodox Jewish Community.”

Among the charges he faces are civil disorder and assault of or interference with law enforcement.

Resnick was in the Capitol — at a different part of the building — for roughly 50 minutes, according to video footage, the feds said. The affidavit shows multiple instances of a man authorities said is Resnick roaming the property.





The breach has led to about 1,000 arrests, the FBI said. Department of Justice

His tenure at the newspaper ended in May 2021, before authorities launched a probe into his actions.

The FBI agent in the affidavit wrote he consulted with the US Department of Justice News Media Policy before charges were brought.

About 1,000 people across the country have been arrested for their role in the Capitol breach that disrupted Congress certifying the presidential election win of Democrat Joe Biden.

The riot was preceded by a rally held by former President Donald Trump, who falsely believes the election was not legitimate.

The DOJ said Wednesday that up to 1,200 additional rioters could still face charges over the Capitol riot.