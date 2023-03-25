Ex-NYC judge Gregory A. Locke moonlighting as OnlyFans star

This was way out of order.

A city administrative law judge moonlighted as a porn star on OnlyFans, The Post has learned.

Gregory A. Locke, 33, charges fans 12 bucks a month on the platform and has produced more than 100 posts since he opened an account in November 2020.

He maintains another X-rated account on JustFor.Fans, where he charges $9.99.

“White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty,” reads descriptions on OnlyFans.

Locke’s account contained dozens of images and videos featuring hardcore pornography, orgies, and instances of him drinking the contents of what appear to be used condoms.

“I just want to celebrate Labor Day by having a man impregnate me,” he said in one post.





Gregory A. Locke, with his clothes on.

In another, Locke — who was paid $58 an hour by taxpayers adjudicating cases covering civil service law, zoning, land use, city licensing, conflicts of interest, contracts, human rights law and vehicle seizures — even references his day job.

“I was never going to focus on work if I didn’t let this out,” he wrote on OnlyFans in November 2022 before masturbating in front of a camera.

“Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break,” he said in another.

“I’m a judge,” he proudly wrote from in January from a Twitter account where he frequently posted X-rated images and video.





Locke admitted he was a judge on a Twitter account. Twitter

When not disrobing, his judicial role also included supervising law clerks, presiding at pre-trial settlement conferences, and conducting formal hearings, according to the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.

It’s unclear how much cash Locke pulls down with his side work in smut.

“This performer has the opportunity to be earning over $100,000 a year if he posted more content,” said Dominic Ford, the founder of JustFor.Fans.

During his time on the bench, Locke did not always display a jurist’s prudence.

“Eric Adams can suck my c–t,” Locke tweeted in a March 1 post from his PG-rated account, after the mayor made comments criticizing the separation of church and state.

Locke told City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino to “choke on a d–k” Sunday in a tweeted response to her criticism of Drag Queen Story Hour in public libraries and schools.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” Paladino told The Post.





Locke’s OnlyFans profile, in which he describes himself as “professional by day… very unprofessional by night.” OnlyFans.com/ctrlzalt

Locke’s after-dark activities run afoul of city rules governing out-of-court behavior, she added.

“A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity

to act impartially as a city administrative law judge,” and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office,” according to OATH rules of conduct.

In fact, it was Paladino’s official complaint about the Twitter comment that finally landed Locke in hot water with the Finance Department, which employs OATH judges.

He was fired Tuesday for “unprofessional behavior.”

His city bosses were unaware of his very public side gig in porn and Finance officials did not respond to questions about how he was vetted for the job.

Locke did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Post.