Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide

A former New York City correction captain was convicted of criminally negligent homicide Tuesday for ordering her subordinate not to step in when an inmate hung himself inside his cell at a Manhattan jail.

Rebecca Hillman, 40, could be sentenced to up to four years in prison in the November 2020 death of Ryan Wilson, who killed himself while locked up at the Manhattan Detention Complex, also known as The Tombs, on a parole violation and robbery charges.

The jury deliberated for six hours over two days to find Hillman guilty, following a week-long trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Prosecutors said Hillman prevented a lower-ranking jail guard from intervening when Wilson, 29, who struggled with mental illness, threatened to hang himself inside his cell on Nov. 22, 2020.

The officer attempted to calm Wilson and called Hillman to inform her that she was needed immediately in the housing unit. Instead, Hillman went into the control room, where she began filling out paperwork.





About 10 minutes later, Wilson stood on his bed, his neck in a noose, and began a countdown before jumping off, according to prosecutors. The lower-ranking officer saw Wilson jump and called for the cell to be opened immediately so he could cut him down.

But Hillman ordered the guard not to cut Wilson down, later saying the prisoner was just “playing around” and still breathing, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance footage presented to jurors showed that Hillman ordered jail staff to open the door for less than a minute before ordering it shut again — even as Wilson hung motionless.

Some 15 minutes went by before Hillman finally gave the order to open the cell again and called for a medical team. By the time paramedics arrived, Wilson was dead.





Hillman was charged with one count each of criminally negligent homicide and offering a false instrument for filing in April 2021. She was acquitted of the charge of making false statements in official paperwork following her trial.

Todd Spodek, Hillman’s attorney, told The Post his client may appeal the verdict.

“Ms. Hillman regrets any role that she played in the unfortunate passing of Mr. Wilson. The verdict is bitter-sweet,” her attorney Todd Spodek told the Post. “We are pleased that the jury found her not guilty of the sole intentional crime and at this juncture are exploring all options.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, “Rebecca Hillman failed in her duty to provide for the safety of those under her watch as a Captain of the Department of Correction, causing the death of Ryan Wilson through her inexplicable negligence.”

Hillman is expected to be sentenced on April 3.