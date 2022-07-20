Ex-NYC hospital chief Woojin Cho gets 9 months for sexually abusing patient

A former orthopedic surgeon at a Bronx hospital was sentenced to nine months behind bars for sexually abusing a patient and asking her to be his “sugar baby,” prosecutors said.

Dr. Woojin Cho, 48 — former Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Montefiore Hospital — was sentenced Tuesday by Bronx Criminal Court Judge Audrey Stone in connection to the Sept. 4, 2020 incident involving a 22-year-old patient, according to the Bronx district attorney’s office.

The patient was being treated at Montefiore Medical Spine Center’s Hutchinson Campus when Cho grabbed her chest area and kissed her on the neck and cheek, prosecutors said.

He also allegedly touched the young woman’s private area under her clothes and put her hand on his own private area.

Cho saved his personal cell phone number on the victim’s phone and asked her to be his “sugar baby,” prosecutors said.

The victim told her mother what had happened and the cops were called, according to the DA’s office.

During a controlled call conducted by authorities, the doctor explained what a “sugar daddy” and “sugar baby” relationship was, prosecutors said.

He allegedly admitted to touching the woman, but said it was part of her exam.

Cho told the victim to keep the incident under wraps, telling her she would receive “a lot” if she stayed quiet.

Cho, of Hartsdale, Westchester County, was convicted of forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree harassment on May 25, 2022, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail for forcible touching, 90 days for the sexual abuse charge, and 15 days for harassment, according to prosecutors. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The defendant, who is an orthopedic surgeon, sexually abused a patient who had gone to him for an appointment,” Bronx district attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. “He inappropriately touched her and kissed her, and then told her to keep it a secret. His abuse of power and actions are inexcusable.”