Ex-NYC Elections lawyer pleads guilty to sexually harassing interns

The one-time top lawyer for the city Board of Elections pleaded guilty to abusing his office by harassing an intern and another subordinate, authorities announced Thursday — allegedly giving them physical exams that included measuring body parts and groping them for personal pleasure.

Former BOE general counsel Steve Richman retired last year amid the misconduct probe by the city Department of Investigation.

Richman, 63, pleaded guilty in New York County Criminal Court to two counts of Official Misconduct, which are class-A misdemeanors. He received an unconditional discharge as part of a plea agreement with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

“This defendant exploited his position of authority with the BOE when he conditioned potential future job prospects for an intern he supervised, and another individual to whom he offered potential employment, on meeting improper demands to gratify his own personal interests,” said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber.

“This conduct is not only outrageous and shameful — it is criminal.”

Richman, who was responsible for the hiring and supervision of the legal interns and other staff at the BOE — where he had served since 1999 — convinced an intern he supervised in the summer of 2017 that he could help the young man obtain a job as a security guard at political events.

The catch: Richman said the intern first had to pass a so-called “physical fitness assessment” that he would administer in BOE offices.

Richman conducted the sham physical test at a BOE office after hours by measuring the intern’s body parts and then placing the subordinate in wrestling holds. He then asked the young man to place him in wrestling holds for personal pleasure and repeated the “assessment” several times, Strauber said.

“Richman had no immediate intention of securing the intern a job as a security guard and never took any steps toward securing such a job,” DOI said in a press release.

Similarly, Richman persuaded another potential hire in August 2020 that he could use his position to secure him a security guard post at a political event if he passed a physical “assessment” — administered by the BOE honcho.

Richman took photos during the physical test and “did not take any steps toward securing the individual a job as a security guard,” DOI said.

His actions are the subject of a civil suit filed by a Columbia University student in Manhattan state Supreme Court in August of last year, who alleged he was the victim in the August 2020 incident cited by DOI.

The student claimed Richman sexually harassed and choked him until he fell unconscious during the hours-long physical test, according to the suit.

Richman was employed by the BOE from January 1999 until he resigned in January 2021 in the middle of this investigation. At that time, he received a salary of $193,730.