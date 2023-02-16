Ex- NY Observer editor Ken Kurson sentenced under plea deal

Ken Kurson, the former New York Observer editor-in-chief accused of cyberstalking his ex-wife, was allowed to cop to lesser charges on Thursday after meeting the terms of his plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors.

Kurson, 54, completed 100 hours of community service and did not get rearrested over the past year, so he was able to withdraw his previous plea on misdemeanor charges and instead cop to second-degree harassment, a violation.

He was arrested in August 2020, accused of having accessed his then-wife’s communications in 2015 and 2016 while working as editor-in-chief of Observer Media Group.

Kurson — an associate of former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — even obtained the passwords to her Gmail and Facebook accounts, as the two were undergoing an ugly divorce, prosecutors said.





Prosecutors had originally charged him with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies that each carry a sentence of up to four years in prison.

In New York, when prosecutors charge certain low-level felonies as having been attempted, instead of committed, they become misdemeanors.

In 2018, Mr. Kurson was nominated for a seat on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities. At the time, he described the potential appointment as an “honorary-type position.”





After a routine background check for the position, it was revealed that Kurson had allegedly harassed several people, and in 2020, and federal prosecutors cyberstalking and harassment.

But Trump pardoned Kurson in the final hours of his presidency. The administration said that Kurson’s ex-wife had written a letter to federal prosecutors imploring them to drop the charges.

Neither Kurson nor his attorney returned requests for a comment Thursday.