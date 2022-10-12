Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon out on bail after assault arrest

Former NBA player Ben Gordon made bail early Wednesday after his arraignment on charges that he punched his son in the face “multiple times” at LaGuardia Airport, court documents show.

The former Chicago Bulls guard was released around 3 a.m. after celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson paid the $50,000 insurance bond, according to the paperwork and sources.

But Gordon wasn’t immediately cut loose, and was instead taken to the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct in Manhattan precinct to settle a warrant on an minor unresolved infraction allegedly involving his driver’s license, sources said.

Gordon, 39, was arraigned Tuesday night in Queens Criminal Court, accused of hitting the 10-year-old boy as they waited to board a flight to Chicago at LaGuardia on Monday, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Ben Gordon is facing accusations he punched his 10-year-old son in the face at LaGuardia Airport. Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The child had an existing order of protection against his father out of the state of Illinois from May 2018, court records show.

An American Airlines employee said she saw the ex-basketball player abuse the child and yell at him after the kid dropped a book on the floor, the complaint stated.

Gordon allegedly tussled with responding Port Authority cops – and tried to avoid getting handcuffed and put in a patrol car while declaring “I am not going with you guys,” the complaint said.

The Mount Vernon native was slapped with charges including assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. Judge Edwin Novillo ordered bail set at $20,000 cash, $50,000 insurance bond or $50,000 partially secured bond at 10% at his arraignment.

Gordon was arraigned in Queens criminal court on Oct. 11, 2022. Wayne Carrington for NY Post

It’s not the shooting guard’s first run-in with the law. He’s been arrested several times in the past, including incidents where he flashed a knife at his former apartment building manager and forged a license plate.

The former basketballer, who won an NCAA title with the University of Connecticut, is expected after his release to stay with his mother in Mount Vernon just outside of New York City, where he grew up and played high school ball.