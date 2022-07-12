Ex-mayor Bill de Blasio rakes in $500K for quarter in congress bid

Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio has raised more than half-a-million dollars for his congressional run in the past three months — about equal to Rep. Mondaire Jones’ self-reported haul in the same race, but significantly less than former Trump impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman’s, The Post has learned.

De Blasio raked in $509,850 during the second quarter of this year as of June 30, according to a campaign staffer who viewed the former mayor’s fundraising figures.

The Park Sloper, who represented the neighborhood in the City Council in the aughts, has $361,000 at his disposal with the late August Democratic primary election six weeks away, according to the source.

Jones — who represents a Big Apple suburb district, but relocated to Carroll Gardens after launching an attempt to take the redrawn Lower Manhattan-Brooklyn one — took in about $509,000 as of Friday, a press release revealed.

But that tranche rose to more than $524,000 due to payments that were made during the second quarter but were registered in recent days, campaign spokesperson Bill Neidhardt told The Post on Tuesday.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio raised $509,850 for his congressional campaign in the past three months. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

The former mayor has about $361,000 at his disposal with six weeks until the primary. Paul Martinka

The “carpetbagger” congressman — who moved from Westchester to Brooklyn in early June, according to a report and city Board of Elections records — has about $2.8 million to spend ahead before voters head to the polls on Aug. 23, he said.

Meanwhile, the wealthy Goldman — an ex-federal prosecutor who served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of Donald Trump — brought in a whopping $1.2 million in one month, according to figures unveiled last week in a news release.

The Levi-Strauss heir — a Tribeca resident who briefly ran for New York State Attorney General before stopping when Letitia James opted to keep her post rather than run for governor — received funds from 2,100 donors in the second quarter, according to the self-declared numbers, first reported by City & State.

Rep. Mondaire Jones raised about $509,000 in the same period as de Blasio. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Trump impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman was able to raise far more than his rivals — including $1.2 million in one month. Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images

All contenders vying for the nomination are set to publicly release their official fundraising amounts and donors on Friday, the next Federal Election Commission finance filing deadline.

Assemblywomen Yuh-Line Niou and Joe Anne Simon and City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera are among the more than a dozen Democratic House of Representatives wannabes vying to represent New York’s reconfigured 10th Congressional District.

The new constituency includes residents of Lower Manhattan, and stretches into Brownstone Brooklyn neighborhoods like Park Slope, along with part of Borough Park.