Ex-inmate at Rikers alleges sex abuse under Survivors Act

A former male Rikers inmate says he was repeatedly forced to have sex with a female corrections officer decades ago — in what appears the first lawsuit of its kind under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

Genaro Campos, now 58, claims in his lawsuit filed in Bronx Supreme Court Wednesday that Correction Officer Anny Soto repeatedly “demanded sexual acts” from him while Campos was locked up in the infamous NYC jail in the early-1990s.

The pattern allegedly took place over four months spanning from late 1992 until early 1993 — with Campos fearing she would retaliate if he refused.

Campos, who was 28 years old at the time, says he eventually resisted, which he claims led to a “harsh” period of incarceration with stints in solitary and having to wear waist chains and shackles.

“Soto was a brazen and chronic sexual harasser and sexual abuser of men in the custody and control of the Department of Correction,” the suit alleges.

It also claims her alleged deeds were “well known among Department of Correction co-workers and supervisors.”





Genaro Campos’ lawsuit accused CO Anny Soto of “brazen” sexual misconduct. Courtesy of Andrew Stengel

“Defendant Soto had a propensity to sexually harass, sexually abuse and sexually assault men in the custody and control of the Department of Correction,” the suit says — and points the fingers at the DOC for failing to have “any policies or protocols to protect men in the custody and control of the Department of Correction.”

Soto, reached by phone Wednesday, only said to The Post, “Not interested” — and hung up. She retired from the DOC in 2012, according to payroll records.

Campos was in Rikers at the time facing two counts of criminal weapons possession that landed him in prison for 20 years, according to prison records. He was released to parole in 2014, and his post-release check-ins ended in 2018.





The incidents allegedly took place over four months spanning from late 1992 until early 1993. Corbis via Getty Images/David Howells





Genaro Campos was facing weapons charges while locked up in the early 1990s. AP





The alleged sexual abuse happened inside Rikers 30 years ago, according to the lawsuit. Erik McGregor/Sipa USA

His attorney, Andrew Stengel, called his client “courageous” for coming forward “with the shocking sexual abuse that he suffered while in DOC custody on Rikers.”

“Thanks to the Adult Survivors Act and my client’s courage, I believe that Genaro will be the first of many men across the state who will reveal similar sexual abuse by female correction officers,” Stengel said.

Under the act that was passed by state lawmakers in 2022, which gave adult sexual abuse survivors one year to file civil suits that had passed the statute of limitations, Campos was able to file his lawsuit Wednesday.

A spokesperson for DOC did not return a request for comment.

“The Law Department will review the case,” a spokesman for the agency said.