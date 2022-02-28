Ex-Hunter College HS staffer acquitted of sexually abusing two students

A Manhattan jury on Monday acquitted a former Hunter College High School staffer accused of forcibly kissing a female student and propositioning another teen girl.

Asumana Randolph, 56, was cleared of all counts following a four day trial in Manhattan Criminal Court that saw him and his two accusers testify.

“I feel great,” Randolph told The Post after the verdict came down.

The married dad of one said he was forced to resign from the prestigious high school, where he’d worked as a lab technician and faculty adviser for 26 years, after the allegations surfaced in 2019.

He turned himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in August 2020 and was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding him not guilty.

“It was extremely difficult,” Randolph said of his yearslong ordeal, describing how he spent many sleepless nights and was abandoned by friends as he fought the charges.

Still, the cleared man said that many of his former students had stood by him, calling to offer their support or financial assistance.

Randolph worked as a lab technician and faculty adviser at the Manhattan high school for 26 years. James Messerschmidt

Randolph, who made $99,995 in 2019 when he was still employed by the highly selective high school, said he has been working as a Doordash driver to make ends meet. He said he wished the administration had backed him, alleging that “they did not believe that I was telling the truth.”

Randolph’s defense attorney, Patrick Brackley, described his client as a decent man.

“This is the closest to a political prosecution as I’ve ever seen and he honorably fought for his freedom,” Brackley told The Post. “The jury system still works.”

“We thank the jury for its service,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.