Ex-Govs Cuomo, Christie have lunch together in NYC

Oh to be a fly on that plate of pasta.

New York’s ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former head of the Garden State Chris Christie were spotted lunching together Thursday at a swank Midtown restaurant.

The pair met around noon for roughly two hours at Italian restaurant Fresco by Scotto – owned by the family of “Good Day New York” co-host Rosanna Scotto – a source at the restaurant told The Post.

The Post spotted the pair leaving just after 2 pm.

“Seventy percent of the time they were in a serious conversation – so much so, that the servers didn’t approach the two. The other 30 percent of the time they were laughing,” the source said.

Christie, the former New Jersey governor notorious for the Bridgegate scandal that engulfed members of his administration, ordered pasta with sausage, along with a cranberry juice.

Cuomo resigned as NYC governor on August 24. Robert Miller

Chris Christie served as the governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. Robert Miller

Cuomo, who was forced to resign amid a damning report from state Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women, many of them state employees, ordered the filet of sole along with a Diet Coke, the source noted.

The pair also left a 20 percent tip. Cuomo is a regular there.

They sat in the middle of the dining room in a booth, allowing patrons to approach and shake hands with the former pols.

“A lot of men were asking Cuomo if he was going to run [for office] and asking Christie what he plans on doing,” said the source.

“They both laughed.”

The ex-governors met at Fresco by Scotto in Midtown. Matthew McDermott

Cuomo was also previously seen dining with NYC Mayor Eric Adams in early February. Robert Miller

It’s now the second sighting of Cuomo dining out post-resignation – as last month The Post first reported he had a private dinner with NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

He’s also recently launched an attempted political comeback via a tiny ad buy in bid to clear his name.

The report also found Cuomo fostered a toxic work environment.

The findings were also confirmed in a separate report released by the state Assembly Judiciary Committee last fall.