Even Andrew Cuomo’s beloved 90-year-old mom Matilda has been canceled by her disgraced son’s behavior, sources told The Post.

State officials removed the matriarch’s name from the Web site of a mentoring program she founded and oversaw — after her ex-gubernatorial son’s humiliating departure from office over sex-harassment claims last year, sources said.

“It’s a sad day when politics has gotten so ugly that it would come down to removing the name of 90-year-old former First Lady Matilda Cuomo,” raged a disgusted source close to the Cuomo family.

Matilda Raffa Cuomo founded the New York State Mentoring Program as first lady when her husband, former three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo, was in office from 1987 to 1994.

The program was initially discontinued after Mario Cuomo lost his bid for a fourth term. His wife continued the worthwhile effort privately under the name Mentoring USA.

Her son Andrew then revived the state program in 2015 when he was governor, naming his mother as its honorary chairperson.

Matilda Cuomo founded the New York State Mentoring Program while her husband Mario Cuomo was governor. Photo by George Argeroplos/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The program provides one-on-one mentoring to at-risk students. Matilda, a former teacher, personally mentored students herself.

But the New York State Mentoring Program Web site has virtually eliminated Matilda Cuomo’s presence on it, sources said.

There is one group photo on the site’s home page that includes Matilda Cuomo — but she is not even identified by name. Her name also has been removed from the advisory board.

In “About the Mentoring Program” on the state site, an explanatory blurb mentions current Gov. Kathy Hochul, but not founder Matilda.

“In the 2021-22 school year, Governor Hochul put her full support behind the Mentoring Program by announcing a new Latina Mentoring Program Cohort to be launched in early 2022 in regions throughout the state!” the site says.

The Cuomo family source took a shot at Hochul, who served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor before replacing him when he resigned under the threat of impeachment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is mentioned on the program’s site, but not its founder. Darren McGee- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

“Here a Democratic governor is not graceful enough to recognize the contributions of a wonderful woman,” the source said.

Allen Cappelli, who worked for Mario Cuomo but butted heads with Andrew over the years, called Matilda Cuomo “an icon.

“The work Matilda has done with all kinds of groups — the mentoring program in particular — is a fact,” Cappelli told The Post. “Matilda should be acknowledged for her contributions to the state.

“The state should fix this mistake,” he added.

Andrew Cuomo declined comment.

The state Office of Children and Family Services said it will fix the omission of Matilda Cuomo’s contribution to the mentoring program.

“We greatly appreciate Mrs. Cuomo’s contributions to this program, and we are investing in updating and expanding the program to reach its full potential, including adding a new Latina Mentoring Program to help address pay equity and barriers to success,” said Jeannine Smith, a spokesperson for the Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees the program.

“This was an oversight, and we are addressing it now that it has been brought to our attention.”

Matilda Cuomo is just the latest person in Andrew Cuomo’s circle to be somehow tinged by the disgraced ex-governor’s alleged sexual-harassment scandal.

Andrew’s brother, Chris, was fired from his hosting gig at CNN for working with his brother’s government staff and political aides in plotting the response against his female accusers.

Chris Cuomo lost his hosting job at CNN over his role in his brother’s sexual harassment scandal response. SiriusXM

CNN boss Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned as revelations surfaced about his having a romantic relationship with a top staffer, former Cuomo Communications Director Allison Gollust.

Former top Cuomo aide James Malatras was forced to resign as SUNY chancellor for making disparaging comments about Andrew accuser Lindsey Boylan.

Two former Cuomo aides — Richard Bamberger and Josh Vlasto — also were eased out of a politically connected public-relations firm after it was revealed they participated in a smear campaign against Boylan.

Former Cuomo counsel Alphonso David was removed from his job at the Human Rights Campaign for his role in the Boylan smear, too.

And the head of TimesUp, prominent group that’s supposed to help sexual harassment victims, resigned for involvement in advising a top Cuomo staffer after Boylan accused the then-governor of sexual harassment.