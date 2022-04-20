Ex-Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa nears deal to sell NYC apartment, plans tell-all memoir

Melissa DeRosa, former right-hand to disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is set to sell her swanky Brooklyn apartment for $2.62 million, as she prepares to write a book chronicling her roller-coaster political career, The Post has learned.

DeRosa, 39, and her ex-husband Matthew Wing — the head of communications at Uber whom she met while working in Cuomo’s office — are in contract to sell their pad in the tony Brooklyn Heights neighborhood for slightly above asking price, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Douglas Elliman’s Alexis Godley, DeRosa’s childhood friend, brokered the deal, sources told The Post.

DeRosa plans to live in the apartment until the deal closes — which is slated for mid-July — and to then move to Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, sources said.

The former couple’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex in a 19th-century, Pierrepont Street brownstone hit the market in October with a $2.59 million asking price, The Post reported at the time.

DeRosa and Wing, 38, bought the lux home with outdoor space for $2.2 million shortly after marrying in 2016, according to property records. The pair divorced last year after they “simply grew apart,” a friend previously said.

Melissa DeRosa and Matthew Wing recently divorced in 2021. Twitter

DeRosa — who stepped down two days before Cuomo did so under threat of impeachment — is now hoping to write a book about her tumultuous time in politics, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The longtime Cuomo confidante is in the “early stages” of working on the tell-all memoir, sources said.

“She’s worked with some of the most powerful people in Democratic politics,” a source said Wednesday.

Melissa DeRosa’s ex-husband, Matthew Wing, works as head of communications at Uber. Twitter

The book will be about “growing up in politics and then being thrust into the national spotlight,” according to the source.

“It will be unvarnished, pulling no punches,” the source gushed.

DeRosa is the daughter of Albany lobbyist Giorgio DeRosa. She was first hired by Cuomo in 2013, after working for ex-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and as state director for advocacy group Organizing For America. In 2017, she was promoted to secretary to the governor, making her the first woman to hold the powerful position.

Melissa DeRosa is currently in the “early stages” of writing a memoir about her political career, according to sources. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

The state Attorney General’s 168-page sexual-harassment report found that Cuomo affectionately referred to DeRosa and loyal woman staffers as his office’s “mean girls.”

“Melissa has spent her entire life working 24/7, and for the first time in decades she has been able to take a breath,” the source said Wednesday afternoon, adding she is unwilling to “stay still for long.”

DeRosa has experience with the book publishing process.

Former top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa was investigated for writing parts of Andrew Cuomo’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

According to the state Assembly Cuomo impeachment report, she helped Cuomo write his $5.1 million memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic — an effort that has since come under scrutiny by the feds. Witnesses told investigators that a “key point person” for Cuomo’s book deal “sent and received at least 1,000 emails” about it between July and December 2020.

Sources previously identified that “key point person” as DeRosa.

Earlier this month, State Attorney General Letitia James’ office confirmed that it has an active criminal probe into whether Cuomo illegally used staffers in preparing his lucrative pandemic memoir, despite the ex-governor suing the state’s government watchdog agency to keep the profits earned from it.

Melissa DeRosa and ex-husband Matthew Wing sold their swanky Brooklyn apartment for $2.62 million – above their asking price of $2.59 million.

Before taking office, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to clean house of staff and officials who were implicated in the state attorney general’s probe.

Last month, The Post exclusively reported that Hochul — who last year replaced DeRosa’s scandal-scarred former boss — was looking to spend up to $5 million in public money to pay the legal bills of dozens of current and former state employees who were involved in the sexual harassment scandal.

But DeRosa told The Post in March, “I am not seeking reimbursement for either the nursing-homes investigation or the attorney general’s sexual-harassment investigation,” while adding it was “appropriate” for the other public employees to get reimbursement for outside counsel at the advice of the state.

Since Cuomo stepped down in August, DeRosa has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

Melissa DeRosa’s Brooklyn apartment features a spacious outdoor patio.

Melissa DeRosa plans on moving out of her Brooklyn apartment by this summer.

But last month, DeRosa was spotted at Gramercy Tavern with Huma Abedin, the former longtime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and ex-wife of Anthony Weiner, Page Six exclusively reported.

Previously, DeRosa ripped Hochul over her handling of the coronavirus and lashed out at Cuomo’s sexual-harassment accusers in since-deleted tweets.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeRosa played a major role as secretary to the governor in the state’s response to it, including the administration’s alleged cover-up of nursing-home COVID-19 deaths. She also often appeared alongside Cuomo during his daily coronavirus press briefings.

As The Post exclusively reported in February 2021, DeRosa privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s COVID-19 nursing home death toll from — admitting “we froze” out of fear that the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors.

The Brooklyn apartment has a large living room with a chimney.

Melissa DeRosa had previously vowed to not seek “reimbursement,” from Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home and sexual harassment probes. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Additionally, a New York State trooper who accused Cuomo of groping her sued him and his DeRosa in February, alleging the governor “violated” her and his right-hand woman helped cover it up.