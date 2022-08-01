Ex-Cuomo aide DeRosa takes Nadler, Maloney out of NY congressional race and praises Patel

From the civil war among a pair of heavyweight veteran New York Democrats a dark horse appears to have emerged in the race for a newly drawn congressional seat.

And now, in yet another odd twist in the race, longshot candidate Suraj Patel is feeling the love from disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, following a weekend poll showing him gaining ground against longtime Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler — longtime allies turned bitter foes — ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

“In a town where elected officials continue to appear further out of step w the people they represent, @surajpatelnyc has made a compelling case for new leadership & has done an outstanding job speaking candidly to issues that matter to real NY’ers…looks like people are noticing,” Melissa DeRosa, who was the right-hand staffer to the three-term Cuomo, tweeted Monday morning.

The kind words from DeRosa are one more sign that the political stars are aligning in favor of Patel, an attorney with family ties to the hotel business.

The poll released over the weekend showed Patel just six points behind Maloney and Nadler, who were tied at 31% each in the race to represent the newly-drawn Congressional District 12.

“Suraj is running on a generational change message and it’s no surprise that New Yorkers are taking notice as the campaign continues to build momentum and we appreciate the support,” Patel campaign spokesman Eric Koch told the Post.

The millennial Patel has leveraged his relative youth while trying to catch up to the two septuagenarian lawmakers, who got locked in a political death match after the state’s highest court threw out an attempted gerrymander of the congressional map.

Patel is running for Congress for the third straight election cycle after falling short in primaries against Maloney in 2020 and 2018.

Voters admire Suraj Patel’s persistence running for Congress in 2018 and 2020. William Farrington

Rep. Carolyn Maloney has beat Patel in previous elections. Getty Images/Drew Angerer House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is leading in a recent poll against Patel. Reuters/ Greg Nash

“Suraj Patel has done nothing except to show up every two years to run for Congress,” Maloney spokesman Bob Liff said in an email in response to DeRosa’s comments on the race.

A Nadler spokesman declined to comment.

DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor after playing a key role in an alleged cover-up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, which helped lead to Cuomo’s resignation last August.

But she has reemerged in recent months as a political commentator amid Democratic fears of an electoral wipeout that could cost them their slim majority in the US House after the midterm elections this November.

Her involvement in the increasingly tight Democratic primary in Midtown is purely rhetorical after months of observing Patel, according to a source close to DeRosa,

Melissa DeRosa believes Patel “has done an outstanding job speaking candidly to issues that matter to real NY’ers.” Getty Images

DeRosa resigned as secretary to Cuomo after playing a key role in an alleged cover-up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. AP/Mary Altaffer

But her comments come at an interesting time in the race, especially coming hours after controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) offered back-handed praise of his own to Maloney while bashing Nadler.

“I really hope Maloney wins. Nadler is the worst,” Gaetz tweeted Sunday night.

Nadler swiftly hit back by lamenting the loss of “grassroots insurrectionist support” – referring to Gaetz’s role in encouraging election denialism – in his race against Patel and Maloney.

“Matt Gaetz is not worthy of commenting on,” Liff, the Maloney spokesman, told the Post.