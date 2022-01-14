Ex-cop accused of killing mom charged with murder

The ex-NYPD cop accused of nearly hacking his elderly mother’s head off with a machete in Queens last year has been indicted on a murder charge, prosecutors said Thursday.

Osvaldo Diaz, 46, used the weapon to stab and slash his 78-year-old mother Maria Diaz, leaving her bleeding to death inside the second-floor apartment they shared above a beauty salon on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica on Feb. 24, authorities said.

Diaz, who was hired by the NYPD in July 2005 and fired in January 2008, was busted in New Jersey just over a week after the slaying and extradited to Queens Wednesday, the Queens DA’s office said.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a three-count indictment, with second-degree murder as the top charge, according to the DA’s office. He has also been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, prosecutors said.

Diaz was ordered held without bail, the DA’s office said.

The day of the slaying, Osvaldo’s sister was visiting, and the two women had planned to run errands and take a walk, according to the DA’s office.

But when the younger woman arrived and called her mother on her cell phone, no one answered.

Eventually, she discovered her mother’s body bleeding and wrapped in bedding, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant allegedly attacked his mother with a machete – to the point of near-decapitation,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This outburst of violence has devastated the victim’s family, which includes her other six children. The defendant fled the state but was apprehended and extradited to Queens.”

Judge Ushir Pandit-Durant ordered Diaz to return to court on Feb. 17. If convicted, he could spend 25 years to life behind bars.

Diaz did not fight extradition, and the exact reason for the delay in his return to New York was unclear.