Ex-con who shot rifle into NYC crowd was free without bail

A career criminal is in custody after police said he opened fire at a crowded Brooklyn intersection last week, sending more than 20 people scrambling for safety, sources said.

Shocking surveillance photos show the gunman — identified by sources as Terrel Norman, 36 — clutching an automatic rifle on East 102 Street before jumping into a Nissan Sentra with a pal.

Cops pulled the car over several blocks away and arrested both men, the sources said.

None of the intended targets were hit.

Norman has a history of emotional disturbance and a lengthy rap sheet that includes more than two dozen busts, a stint in state prison on an armed robbery conviction, and a pending Brooklyn gun case, according to records.

In his most recent arrest police said Norman was pulled over in March on a traffic violation when cops determined he was allegedly driving without a license — and a loaded .45-caliber handgun inside the vehicle, the sources said.

He was initially released on bail but the bail was rescinded after prosecutors didn’t get an indictment in the case in five days — as required by state speedy trial statutes.

Police could not determine if the gun in the car belonged to him or one of his passengers, and are awaiting DNA results to determine if they have a case.

“This individual has no regard for consequence,” one law enforcement source told The Post. “You have someone, multiple warrants, parole at various times or probation, and he has a wreckage every in his life.

Norman had a history of emotional disturbance and was recommended for psychiatric evaluation after his most recent arrest.

Norman is on parole until 2025 after serving state prison time for a 2017 robbery.

Among the arrests on his rap sheet are busts for attempted criminally negligent homicide, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and multiple gun charges.

Sources familiar with Norman’s record said he’s been arrested in dozens of other incidents but those records are not public.

According to arrest records, he had a history of emotional disturbance and was recommended for psychiatric evaluation after his most recent arrest.

Norman allegedly opened fire on a crowd of more than 20 people on East 102 Street.

His previous busts include ones for drunk driving, acting in a manner injurious to a child and several illegal gun possession charges, according to the sources.

Norman was released from the upstate Washington Correctional Facility in 2019 after serving time for the earlier robbery conviction in Brooklyn.

It was also not clear Monday if Norman had been arraigned yet on the most recent charge of firing a gun into a crowd.

Records show Normal was also charged in Oyster Bay in Nassau County last year with assault and criminal possession of a weapon — with a bench warrant since issued.

Brooklyn Defender Services, which represents Norman, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Post.