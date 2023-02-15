Ex-con out on bail for prior shooting busted in wild botched jewelry store robbery

An ex-con let out on bail in a Brooklyn shooting allegedly opened fire inside a jewelry store just six months later during a botched robbery that left a worker injured.

Joseph Gonzalez, 45, was arrested Tuesday over the brazen daytime shooting at A&M Jewelry store on Fifth Avenue near 48th Street in Sunset Park, police said.

Gonzalez — who has a lengthy rap sheet and served two previous stints in prison — was out on $75,000 bail in another case of gun violence at the time of the Feb. 5 attempted heist, according to cops and records.

He allegedly fired wildly inside the store just before 2 p.m. while trying to knock it over. In the hail of gunfire, a 24-year-old worker was grazed by a bullet, cops said.

Startling surveillance footage captured the masked gunman waving what appears to be an Uzi submachine gun in the doorway while demanding money before opening fire.

Gonzalez, who lives nearby, was hit with charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.





Joseph Gonzalez was indicted in a prior shooting from January 2021.

In his previous case, also in Sunset Park, Gonzalez is accused of shooting a man from behind at 52nd Street, near Fifth Avenue on Jan. 16, 2022, cops said.

The 20-year-old victim was walking to a store just after 9 a.m. when he was blasted in the shoulder. As the gunman reloaded, the victim managed to snatch a half dozen .22 caliber bullets wrapped in a napkin from his hand before he ran off, according to cops.

A grand jury later indicted Gonzalez on multiple weapon charges as well as assault, harassment, menacing and reckless endangerment.





A video captured a gunman wildly firing off a gun inside A&M jewelry. Gregory P. Mango

He posted bail in August after Brooklyn Judge Matthew J. D’Emic set it at $75,000, court records show.

Police said Gonzalez has had more than a dozen run-ins with cops, mostly connected to drugs.





Police say they identified the shooter with surveillance footage.

He was sent to prison twice in the 1990s, New York Department of Corrections records show.

The first was a two-year stint from 1994 to 1996 for burglary, and the other was for three years for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, prison records show.