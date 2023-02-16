Ex-con nabbed in fatal daytime NYC shooting: cops

An ex-con was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a car in The Bronx last month, police said Thursday.

Eric Colon, 30, is accused of gunning down the 26-year-old victim, who was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 30, cops said.

Colon was charged with murder and manslaughter following his arrest Wednesday.





Eric Colon, 30, was charged with murder and manslaughter in the deadly Jan. 30 shooting, cops said.

Authorities say the victim – whose name has not been publicly released – was shot at East 163 Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue in Longwood,

He was then driven several blocks to Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania — where he was pronounced dead by EMS workers after being found.

It’s unclear whether Colon drove the victim to the spot where he was found, or if someone else was responsible.





Cops say robbery was the motive in the fatal shooting.

Police cited robbery as the motive for the deadly gun violence, but had no exact details on what – if anything – was taken.

Colon has five prior arrests, including robbery, criminal obstruction of breathing and a drug-related rap, cops said.





Colon is an ex-con who previously served time for gang assault.

State correction records show that Colon was convicted of gang assault in 2013 and held in state prison until 2017 when he was paroled.

His parole expired last summer.