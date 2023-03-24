Ex-con boyfriend charged in slaying of NYC mom found dead in bed: cops

The ex-con, live-in boyfriend of a Bronx mom found slain in her bed has been charged with her murder, officials said – as investigators revealed she was strangled with a wire or cord.

Jeremy Cortorreal, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter and assault in connection to the death of mom–of–eight Lissette Gomez, 38 – who was found dead in her bed inside her apartment on Cauldwell Avenue near Westchester Avenue Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police found serious wounds on Gomez’s face and neck – and the medical examiner’s office later determined she died of asphyxiation with a possible wire or cord, authorities said.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

An extension cord was recovered from the scene, but it’s unclear whether that was the instrument used to choke her or if another item was used, cops said.





Lissette Gomez, 38, was found dead in her bed with face and neck injuries Wednesday afternoon, cops said. Facebook / Lissette Gomez





Gomez’s life took a downward spiral after Cortorreal moved in with her and her two young kids just months ago, neighbors said. Facebook / Lissette Gomez

Gomez’s sister, Carmen Torres, 44, who also lives in the Bronx, told The Post Thursday she is “feeling destroyed” over her sister’s death.

“[The boyfriend is] terrible, I told my sister about him, and she still didn’t listen,” Torres said outside the building. “Love is blind.”

“Right now my heart is just heavy, but I’m trying to be strong because I’m the only one out here for her. My parents are in Florida because they don’t have the funds to travel.”

Torres described her sister as “beautiful” and “kind.”





The city medical examiner’s office determined Gomez died of asphyxiation with a possible wire or cord. Dennis A. Clark

“She had a big heart,” the grieving woman said. “She would give you anything she had. She was a wonderful person.”

The last time the two sisters saw each other last week, Gomez “had bruises on her face, on her legs, on her arms, everywhere,” Torres added.

Neighbors say Gomez – who has eight kids – lived with her two youngest until they were removed from the home earlier this year because of domestic violence concerns.





Neighbors told The Post they “knew she was in danger with the boyfriend she had.” Dennis A. Clark

One neighbor who declined to give her name said Gomez started seeing her boyfriend in late September or early October, and the children were removed in January.

“She met him, and the next week he was living there,” the neighbor said. “I told her what the f–k did you do? He be a mad problem. Domestic violence. These girls need to get away after the first time.”

Neighbor Nini Rodriguez, 59 – who knew Gomez for about 10 years – said the slain woman had been turning her life around after years of battling drug addiction but had recently fallen into a relationship with a “very abusive” man.

“Everybody used to see him beating her up,” Rodriguez said. “She was always with [a] marked up face, black and blue, and she would tell people that he was abusive.”





An extension cord was recovered from the scene, authorities said. Dennis A. Clark

“She was involved with the wrong person,” she added. “Before that person came into her life she was a great person. She was always happy, sweet with everybody, kind-hearted, always wanted to help out.”

“We knew she was in danger with the boyfriend she had, and we kept telling her that she had to get rid of the boyfriend, but she wouldn’t get rid of the boyfriend, so look what happened.”

The NYPD confirmed that police responded to one prior domestic incident between the couple, earlier this year.

Cortorreal has eight prior arrests, including busts for burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and drug possession, authorities said.

He was released on parole in 2020 in connection to burglary and bail jumping convictions, state correction records show.

His parole expired in 2021, but he is on post-release supervision until 2024, according to the records.