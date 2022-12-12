Ex-comptroller Scott Stringer sues sex assault accuser, says claims sank NYC mayoral bid

Former city comptroller Scott Stringer filed a defamation suit Monday against a woman who he said “derailed” his bid for mayor last year with sexual assault allegations.

In court papers, Stringer called the claims by Jean Kim — who worked on his 2001 campaign for public advocate — “fake” and said they cost him key endorsements and the “goodwill of his supporters and constituents.”

“Many voters were turned off by the notion of supporting a man against whom sexual assault allegations were made,” according to the suit. “A poll conducted in the wake of Kim’s allegations showed a decline in support for Mr. Stringer. Media outlets also observed that the scandal sunk his mayoral campaign.”

In addition to having “derailed [his] 2021 New York City mayoral campaign,” Stringer said Kim “has done irreparable harm to him and his political future by spreading vicious lies, accusing him of a sexual assault two decades ago,” the suit says.

The Manhattan Supreme Court filing seeks unspecified damages and a court order directing Kim to “retract any and all defamatory statements.”

Scott Stringer called the claims by Jean Kim “fake” and said they cost him key endorsements and the “goodwill of his supporters and constituents.” Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

In April 2021, a lawyer representing Kim leveled allegations that Stringer “groped her, repeatedly touched her sexually without her consent [and] made multiple sexual advances toward her which she rejected.”

Kim also held a news conference at which she accused Stringer of repeatedly asking, “Why won’t you f–k me?” while she was an unpaid intern on his 2001 campaign.

Shortly before the allegations surfaced, an NY1/Ipsos poll showed Stringer in third place ahead of the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary, with 11% of likely voters saying he was their first pick.

Jean Kim alleged that Scott Stinger “groped her, repeatedly touched her sexually without her consent” while she was an intern on his 2001 campaign. AP

About two weeks after Kim’s news conference, that number dropped to 9%.

And on Election Day, Stringer wound up with just 5.5% of the first-round votes, putting him in fifth place before he was eliminated in the ranked-choice contest that was won by Mayor Eric Adams.

In his suit, Stringer alleged that he and Jean were engaged in a “casual” and “consensual relationship” during his 2001 campaign and that she was a volunteer, not an intern.

The campaign’s interns were mostly high school and college students, court papers said.

“Indeed, at the time Kim volunteered for the campaign, she was approximately 30 years old — older than any intern,” according to court papers.

Although New York’s statute of limitations for defamation cases is one year, Stringer is seeking to get around it on grounds that Kim intended for her allegations to be “republished” earlier this year.

On Aug. 3, Stringer alleged, Kim was seen with then-US Rep. Carolyn Maloney at a campaign event during Maloney’s losing primary race against US Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Maloney later “weaponized” Kim’s allegations in an Aug. 20 report by The Post in which Maloney attacked Nadler for having campaigned with Stringer, whom she described as “a man accused of sexual assault,” according to his suit.

“It was reasonably foreseeable that after Kim met with and spoke to Maloney at her campaign event, her false and defamatory statements would be repeated,” according to court papers.

Scott Stringer has alleged Rep. Carolyn Maloney “weaponized” Jean Kim’s allegations to attack Rep. Jerry Nadler for campaigning alongside the former city comptroller. AP

Stringer’s suit was first reported by the New York Times, which said it was given an advance copy and which quoted Stringer as calling Kim’s accusations “just a total lie.”

“And I can’t live with myself if I did not do everything in my power to expose it,” he added.

Stringer also told the Times that he didn’t sue a second accuser — Teresa Logan, who came forward in the wake of Kim’s allegations — because her accusations of groping and unwanted kissing, which date to 1992, are past the statute of limitations.

Stringer has said he didn’t remember Logan and the alleged incident but that “if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

Neither Kim nor her lawyer, Patricia Pastor, immediately returned requests for comment.