Ex-Bill de Blasio aides now work for rival Mondaire Jones

They’ve had their fill of Bill.

Former top aides to Bill de Blasio are giving a thumbs down to the ex-mayor’s run for Congress and instead managing rival Mondaire Jones’ campaign in the 10th congressional district taking in lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

The one-time de Blasio staffers snubbing him for Jones — a sitting congressman from the northern suburbs in the 17th District now running for the open city seat — include his 2020-’21 City Hall press secretary Bill Neidhardt.

Bill Hyers, de Blasio’s campaign manager during his first successful bid for mayor in 2013, also is in the Mondaire Jones camp.

Amelia Adams, who was political director for de Blasio’s successful 2017 re-election, also is with team Jones.

“It’s a good team,” Neidhardt told The Post Friday.

Asked why he decided to help Jones instead of de Blasio, Neidhardt said, “I’ve seen Mondaire’s work as a congressman. He’s a progressive champion.”

Former aides to ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio are now working for his opponent’s congressional campaign. Getty Images

He waived off further questions about going up against de Blasio.

A source close to the de Blasio campaign downplayed the defections.

“Neidhardt was a ninth-inning hired gun there for a minute and Hyers and de Blasio haven’t spoken in over seven years. Dozens of de Blasio staff and alumni are volunteering for the campaign,” the de Blasio insider maintained.

Rep. Mondaire Jones is running against former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in the Democratic primary for the 10th congressional district. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Democratic Party’s gerrymandering debacle turned the 10th CD into an open seat that includes de Blasio Park Slope home.

Republicans derisively called the initial Democratic-drawn congressional maps the “Hochulmander” because the initial redistricting plan was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But the courts struck down the maps as unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio standing next to his former City Hall spokesperson Bill Neidhardt who is now working on Rep. Mondaire Jones’ campaign.

The redrawn maps done by court-ordered special master Jonathan Cervas dramatically changed the contours of the 10th CD, currently represented by veteran Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

Cervas folded Nadler’s west side base in Manhattan into the neighboring 12th Congressional District, which already had included the East Side and is currently represented by long-term incumbent Carolyn Maloney.

Nadler made the 10th CD an open seat by deciding to run against Maloney in the 12th CD, where he now resides and which now includes his power base on the Upper West Side.

Aside from de Blasio and Jones, the conga line of candidates running or considering running for the seat include Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, army vet and Chinese defector Yan Xiong, former Congresswoman and Brooklyn DA Elizabeth Holtzman, among others.