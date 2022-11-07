Ex-beau of dismembered Brooklyn woman charged in her murder

A man accused of chopping up his former girlfriend with a meat cleaver and then stashing her body parts in luggage in Brooklyn was charged with her slaying Monday, authorities said.

Justin Williams, 24, of Harlem faces murder and concealment of a human corpse raps in the grisly slaying of D’Asia Johnson, 22, whose remains were discovered by cops conducting a wellness check at her Cypress Hills apartment Sept. 21, police said.

Sources said at the time that Johnson was carved up in her bathtub.

Pools of splattered blood were found inside the Linwood Street apartment, and Johnson’s body parts were later found in the pair of suitcases at the home.

Before Johnson’s dismembered corpse was discovered, concerned building security guards tried to check on her because she hadn’t been seen in a week, cops said.

Williams turned the guards away at the door – and then ran off before cops showed up and found the gruesome scene, police said.

Justin Williams, 24, (center) was charged Monday in the grisly slaying of his ex-girlfriend D’Asia Johnson, 22. Gregory P. Mango

Neighbors later told The Post that Johnson had long been violently abused by her ex-beau – and sources said she had gotten an order of protection against him, to no avail.

“For two years he [was] beating on her, broke her apartment down, broke her legs, broke her ribs,” neighbor Stephanie Harris said. “Her mom was complaining, ‘I want to get her away from this building. She’s gonna end up dead, please get her away from this building.’ Nobody wants to listen.”

Early last month, Williams was named as a person of interest in Johnson’s murder.

In addition to naming Williams in open court at the time, prosecutors alleged that his current girlfriend used his slain ex’s federal benefits card for purchases in New York City — after her murder.

Neighbors told The Post that murder victim D’Asia Johnson had long been abused by her ex-boyfriend.

Ten days after Johnson’s remains were discovered, Williams was shipped to Nassau County to face two bail-jumping cases, police said.

In those Nassau cases, Williams was sought for skipping out on a second-degree assault rap for allegedly slugging a 66-year-old man in Freeport in June 2021 and on charges accusing him of stealing nearly $1,200 in merchandise from a Westbury Walgreens in June 2020.

Williams was allegedly a no-show in court on those cases April 25, and a warrant was issued for his arrest May 11, according to an indictment.

He was held on $125,000 in connection to the bail-jumping cases — a move that kept him locked up while NYPD detectives continued to investigate Johnson’s murder, law-enforcement sources noted.

Investigators are seen at the Linwood Street apartment building where Johnson’s remains were found. Gabriella Bass

Detectives picked up Williams from Nassau County, LI, and brought him to Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, where he was charged Monday.

Last month, cops also released photos of the five women and one man who they said “are being sought as witnesses in connection” to the grisly Brooklyn murder.

The surveillance photos were “obtained from the incident location,” cops said.