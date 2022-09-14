Ex-aide sues Cuomo, DeRosa over alleged sexual harassment

A former assistant to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a federal discrimination suit against him Wednesday, alleging that he subjected her to humiliating sexual harassment and tried to smear her as a liar when she went public.

Charlotte Bennett’s Manhattan federal court filing, which seeks unspecified damages, also targets former Cuomo right hand Melissa DeRosa and two other aides who allegedly “aided and abetted” him.

“My career as a public servant was abruptly cut short because of Governor Cuomo’s and his top aides’ sexual harassment and retaliation against me after I complained about Governor Cuomo’s misconduct,” Bennett said in a prepared statement.

“They must all be held accountable for their actions.”

In February 2021, Bennett, then 25, became the second woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, telling the New York Times that he asked her creepy questions about her sex life, including whether she engaged in open relationships or ever slept with older men.

Former aide Charlotte Bennett is suing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his former secretary Melissa DeRosa over their alleged sexually harassing behavior. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Charlotte Bennett was interviewed by Nora O’Donnell of CBS over Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment. CBS

Bennett went on to become one of Cuomo’s most outspoken accusers, calling him a “danger” to women and demanding that he be impeached “immediately” after Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report alleging that he harassed Bennett and 10 other women.

Cuomo, 64, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but resigned in disgrace a week after James issued her report, saying that a fight to remain in office would “cost the taxpayers millions of dollars” and “brutalize people.”

Bennett’s suit was filed one day after Cuomo filed a professional-misconduct complaint against James and the outside lawyers she hired to investigate him.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing report on allegations of sexual misconduct against him. James Messerschmidt