Eric Adams won’t say if he’ll sue Texas Democrat over NYC migrant buses

Mayor Eric Adams wouldn’t say Monday if he’ll sue to block a Democratic counterpart in Texas from sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple.

Adams refused to be pinned down one day after revealing that his “legal team is looking at legal challenges with Texas,” where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month began relocating thousands of migrants to the city, sparking a heated feud with Hizzoner.

“I didn’t pinpoint any particular place,” Adams said in response to a question from The Post. “We’re looking at all our legal options around this entire event.”

Adams added, “And once we identify what legal actions we’re going to take, we’re going to announce that.”

On Friday, The Post exclusively reported that Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said that he’d spoken with Adams about his own program to bus primarily Venezuelan migrants to New York City.

Leeser said Adams told him “there is not a community there within New York from Venezuela.”

“But he will welcome them into his community and then work with them to get them to a community where there is, there are peers, so they can continue to be there and that’s really important to him,” Leeser said.

During an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn, Adams said Monday that he was “not telling anyone that New York can accommodate every migrant in the city.”

“We’re not encouraging people to send eight, nine buses a day. That is not what we’re doing,” he said.

Adams also tried to draw a distinction between Leeser and Abbott, saying that “when we reached out to Gov. Abbott and stated, ‘Can we coordinate? Can we identify, you know, who’s traveling here? That we don’t have to guess this?’ They refused to do so.”

“When we reached out to the mayor of El Paso, he was willing to sit down and share what his concerns are, what our concerns are, and figure out a humane way to coordinate,” he said.

“And we [were] clear: ‘We cannot handle all your migrants, mayor of El Paso.’ But we were able to communicate with him.”

Adams added, “We were not able to do that with Gov. Abbott’s team. We spoke with them. They stated they were going to inform us. They did not.”

The mayor — who has repeatedly denounced Abbott in strikingly personal terms — ignored a follow-up question from The Post about whether politics played a role because he was better able to work with Democrats than with Republicans.