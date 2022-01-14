Eric Adams vows NYC schools ‘not closing’ for remote option

Despite saying he wanted to sit with the teachers union to discuss a temporary remote learning option amid the Omicron outbreak and low student attendance rates, Mayor Eric Adams vowed Friday that the Big Apple’s public schools will remain open.

“Schools are not closing,” Adams told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Queens. “Let’s be very clear on that.

“I’m just amazed that no one is commending us on what we have accomplished,” he added. “This is not Chicago. We are working with the UFT” — the politically powerful teachers union.

The head of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, has suggested in recent days that staff shortages caused by massive wave of illness brought by the hyper-contagious but far less less deadly Omicron variant may eventually force a return to remote learning.

However, Schools Chancellor David Banks has said it would take months to get an improved remote learning system back up and running.