Eric Adams tries to laugh off question about tent migrant city

Mayor Eric Adams tried to laugh off a question Thursday about opening up his tent city to scores of Senegalese migrants — and dodged another about what his administration was doing to confirm they are all seeking asylum.

During an unrelated news conference in Queens, Hizzoner was asked whether its scoop about the 113 Senegalese migrants admitted to the facility on Sunday was a sign that the Big Apple could accommodate all comers.

Adams — who last month declared a state of emergency over the city’s migrant surge — laughed at the question and said the tent city on Randall’s Island was open “to all asylum seekers and migrants, no matter where they’re coming from.”

“And New York has already been a place that we had our share of asylum seekers and migrants,” he said.

“We had large numbers prior to what just recently took place on our border states and we’re going to continue to do our job, our moral and legal responsibility.”

Mayor Eric Adams laughed off a question about the Senegalese migrants who arrived at his tent facility on Randall’s Island. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

But Adams didn’t respond to a related question about how the city could be sure that the African immigrants were actually seeking asylum.

On Wednesday, Imam Omar Niass of the Masjid Ansaru-Deen Islamic house of worship in the Bronx told The Post that the 113 Senegalese migrants he’d been housing in the building’s bedrooms and in backyard tents all “came across the southern border” and “want to apply for asylum.”

But residents of the tent city — including one who said he flew to New York from Senegal last month — said others arrived there after word spread through local Senegalese communities about the relatively plush conditions.

Adams did not say what his administration is doing to confirm that the Senegalese migrants are seeking asylum.

They include three meals a day, laundry service and a lounge outfitted with couches, flat-screen TVs and Xbox video game consoles.

Those amenities have sparked outrage among some homeless New Yorkers who compared them to the bleak and often disgusting conditions in city shelters.