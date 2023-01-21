Eric Adams to house NYC migrants in Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The Adams administration is opening another mega-migrant shelter — this one with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor — for up to 1,000 adult single males, the mayor said Saturday.

The fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will open inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook sometime next week, as early as Wednesday, one city source told The Post.

Large tents will be put up inside the terminal to provide extra protection from the elements for migrants.

“Our city is at its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement about the cruise terminal plan.

Most of the temporary occupants would be people relocated from the city’s already packed Watson Hotel humanitarian relief center in Midtown, according to a letter obtained by The Post from Kevin Cho of the Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs to City Council members.

“Once open, this site will serve approximately 1,000 asylum seekers in a congregate setting and will offer the same services adult men have been receiving at the other humanitarian relief centers, including on-site medical, food, laundry, and reconnections,” says the letter. “The Watson Hotel humanitarian relief center will transition to serve arriving families with children seeking asylum.”

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open up for migrants sometime next week.

Over 41,000 migrants have come through NYC since last June.



An agreement to use the site was brokered between the city and Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last year, Adams ordered the construction of a tent city for migrants at Orchard Beach in The Bronx but abandoned it before it opened due to flooding concerns.

Adams had previously floated a controversial plan to put house migrants aboard cruise ships.

Last fall, he was close to finalizing a deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its massive cruise ships and dock it at Staten Island’s Homeport.