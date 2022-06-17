Eric Adams tells AOC to call him with NYC gripes, not tweet

Stop tweeting and give me a call.

That’s the blunt message Mayor Eric Adams had for socialist darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Friday as their feud over state races and the city budget continues to heat up.

In the latest iteration, Adams took on AOC for Twitter-bashing City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams instead of picking up the phone to voice her fury after the pol punished the left in the city’s $101 billion budget.

“I think there’s professional courtesy, that it is an issue. You know, don’t tweet — speak. Pick up the phone. Call your colleague and say, ‘I’m concerned,’” Adams advised AOC, who wasn’t present, on Friday during an unrelated event in the Bronx.

The Bronx-Queens congresswoman accused Speaker Adams of making “movie villain”-like decisions earlier this week, after the speaker excluded several hard-left members’ names from projects funded in her $41.5 million discretionary fund.

The speaker defended the choice without using AOC’s name, arguing she doesn’t have the “privilege” of managing the city on Twitter or social media — despite what “some federal elected officials” think.

Mayor Eric Adams chastised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she bashed City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on Twitter. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

She also said all the lefty councilmembers’ districts whose names were stripped from the funding didn’t lose money — they just weren’t getting credit for the projects as they previously indicated they’d be “no” votes on the budget. Adams also said at least one of the cuts to a Boys and Girls Club in Astoria, which saw its $150,000 grant awarded last year cut to just $75,000, was a mistake.

“I’m sure Speaker Adams would love to sit down with the congressperson. I’m not sure of what is this new form of governance that you tweet your concerns,” a perplexed Mayor Adams mused.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accused Council Speaker Adams of “movie villain” behavior regarding the city’s budget. Getty Images

“How about just speaking? How about picking up the phone and asking and giving your advice?” continued Adams. “I’m sure this, the speaker will take her call.”

“We’re not into this, ‘Let’s just, you know, go on social media and tweet out our concerns.’ Let’s talk to each other!”

“As a congressional representative, I think it would be better for her to just pick up the phone and just speak with Speaker Adams — who I find to be an amazing communicator and an excellent leader.”

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams denied her budget cut funding for districts represented by far-left politicians. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

A rep for AOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.