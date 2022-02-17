Eric Adams taps Zach Iscol to head Emergency Management

Mayor Eric Adams named non-profit executive-turned-politician Zach Iscol — the scion of a cellphone fortune — as the new head of the Big Apple’s emergency management division on Thursday.

Adams made the announcement at the Office of Emergency Management’s headquarters near the Brooklyn waterfront, where Iscol was joined by his wife and children.

Iscol is the son of Ken Iscol — who made a fortune as a cellphone pioneer — and Jill Iscol, a longtime advisor to former Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton.

He joined the Marines as an officer and served for six years, including fighting in the Iraq War’s bloody Second Battle of Fallujah. Upon returning home, he established a non-profit to help veterans struggling with mental health.

“Zach knows how to lead a team,” Adams said. “He has been committed to protecting the people of this country and now we those talents to be committed to protecting the people of this city.”

Iscol made his entrance into New York City politics during the 2021 Democratic primary, where he first pursued a mayoral bid against Adams and others before abandoning that and switching to the comptroller’s race.

After the primary, he backed Adams and even held a fundraiser for him at his family’s getaway in Martha’s Vineyard in August.