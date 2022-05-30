Eric Adams, Staten Island pols honor fallen vets at Memorial Day parade

Mayor Eric Adams received a warm reception in Staten Island Monday as he joined local politicians in the borough’s annual Memorial Day parade to honor fallen veterans.

The thousands of attendees lining Forest Avenue seemed happy to see Hizzoner among the floats, motorcades and vintage cars, marching to patriotic music in honor of those who died in service to the country.

It came in stark contrast to the kind of hospitality meted out to Adams’ predecessor, fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio, who was often booed at parades around the city.

“This is what Memorial Day is all about, honoring the men and women who won our freedom with their blood every day, defending our country,” Adams told the crowd.

Other city pols echoed the sentiment.

“This is one parade that continues to get a crowd every year,” Councilman Joe Borelli said. “Staten Islanders do honor our men and women who served, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Staten Island borough president Vito Fossella urged New Yorkers to focus on the meaning of the holiday.

“Without the sacrifices of those who have fallen for freedom and liberty in this country, we wouldn’t be celebrating with barbecues or swimming in pools,” he said. “The only reason we’re here today is because of the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for this country.”

Adams was greeted with a warm welcome from parade goers. MEGA / Dennis Rees

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was spotted at the parade’s starting point, shaking hands with veterans and posing for pictures.

His son, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani was also there, and gave The Post a peek at his plans to tackle crime in New York if elected.

“On Day 1 I would sit down with [State Assembly Speaker Carl] Heastie and [State Senate Majority Leader Andrea] Stewart-Cousins and tell them very simply, until there’s a full repeal of bail reform, I am not funding your priorities in the budget, period,” Giuliani said.

Rudy and Andrew Giuliani made an appearance at the Memorial Day parade. MEGA / Dennis Rees

“We need to make sure that we’re actually protecting our law enforcement and their ability to proactively police,” he added, accusing Democrats of “only making New York a more dangerous place.”

Asked about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal — in the wake of the Texas and Buffalo mass shootings — to pass legislation that would ban the sale of AR-15-style rifles to people under age 21, Giuliani sidestepped.

“I don’t think the answer is taking away our second amendment rights, to be perfectly honest,” he said. “I think when I look at the answers Democrats seem to have to this, it’s go after the First Amendment and go after the Second Amendment instead of actually putting the resources we need into mental health and fully funding our police.”

The younger Giuliani also said Memorial Day is about “honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifices for our freedoms, so that way we could gather together, so that way we could debate in the public sphere.”