Eric Adams slams social media after Texas school shooting

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday blasted social media that glorifies violence and its impact on New York City’s children in the aftermath of the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Adams at a press conference held up a viral video of multiple kids waving guns, mouthing the words “I try to catch me a body” — a euphemism for killing someone.

“We’re not blaming our children. Our children did not create this world. We did,” said Adams, who added that children do not manufacture firearms or create laws. “We’re betraying them.”

“Social media knows this is going on and they allow it,” added Adams. “This is a perfect storm for violence.”

The police department is looking into where the video was recorded, officials told The Post, and if the children are based in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said social media glorifies violence to children. Getty Images

The clip was posted to social media by an activist, and Adams said it received more than 275,000 views.

“I got my phone because I hope all of you will look at this video on Instagram,” Adams told reporters. “It really makes it concrete of what we are saying about the culture of violence that has become pervasive in our city, in the country.

“We’re trying to get the exact location of where it was filmed. It was on Instagram and the danger of Instagram is that it can influence outside of one location,” said Adams. “It’s unbelievable how social media is being used to indoctrinate hate in our children.”

The Texas school shooter’s social media contained images of weaponry. social media/AFP via Getty Image

An Instagram account believed to belong to the Texas school shooter contained photos of guns and selfies, The Post previously reported. The user tagged another account, allegedly a stranger, in a photo with a gun and messaged her that he “got a lil secret.”

In the Big Apple, school safety agents have recovered 20 guns since the start of the school year, according to new data — including a ghost gun and a firearm with the serial number scratched off.

More than 5,500 weapons had been found in total as of this month, officials said.