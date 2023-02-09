Eric Adams slams NY Times story about migrant trips to Canada

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday trashed a New York Times report that equated his helping migrants get to Canada with bus tickets upstate as comparable to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending them from the southern border to the Big Apple in response to President Biden’s border crisis.

During a morning appearance on CNN, Adams slammed the Times coverage in which the mayor of Champlain, NY, said it was “ironic and disappointing” that his administration was funding bus trips to upstate Plattsburgh so migrants can illegally cross into the Great White North.

The Post first revealed the city’s role in the process in an exclusive report published on Sunday.

In response to a question from “CNN This Morning” co-host Don Lemon, Adams agreed with the notion that the Times’ Wednesday report — which accused him of “echoing the points of southern leaders” — was “inaccurate.”

“We are not encouraging anyone to go to another country,” Adams said. “If we speak with a migrant, interview them, find out their desires and make sure that we are assisting them like we’ve done.”





Migrants arrive at a gas station in Plattsburgh, New York, near the Canada-US border. Dennis A. Clark

Adams also challenged Lemon when the temper-challenged anchor suggested there was no “distinction” between the Democratic mayor and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who Adams has called “inhumane” for sending busloads of migrants to New York without warning.

“I heard him,” Adams said of Abbott. “He stated he sent them to cities that self-identified as sanctuary cities. And not only did he send them there — he compelled them. They had to leave Texas.

“And that’s a big difference than bringing people in, interviewing them, speaking with them and find[ing] out what were their original intentions and desires. And that’s what we did in the city,” he added.





Adams trashed the New York Times report comparing the mayor’s actions to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mary Altaffer/AP

Adams also insisted that his administration was “showing a level of humane interactions with our migrants.”

“Nowhere else is what we are doing, actually taking place. Nowhere else,” he said.