Eric Adams shares NYC flood ‘action plan’ after Ida killed 13

Mayor Eric Adams released a plan Thursday aimed at preparing the five boroughs for heavy rainfall — just two months shy of the anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s sudden heavy downpours killing more than a dozen New Yorkers.

The blueprint, Rainfall Ready NYC, “will help every New Yorker to protect themselves, their families, and their homes,” declared the mayor.

“The city is acting now to keep New Yorkers safe as we move into hurricane season, and I encourage every New Yorker to make emergency plans for the next extreme weather event,” he added.

While the plan lays out potential infrastructure upgrades, it also urges Big Apple residents to prepare themselves for them by looking at flood maps to see if their block is at high risk of being inundated by heavy rainfall and to take other actions like clearing litter from catch basins.

Zach Iscol, head of the emergency management department, labeled extreme weather preparedness a “shared responsibility.”

Motorists were almost fully submerged during heavy flooding from Hurricane Ida in September 2021. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Heavy rainfall floods an expressway in Brooklyn in September 2021. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“With hurricane season and summer under way, I also encourage New Yorkers to make emergency plans that best match their needs before extreme weather and other emergencies occur, by visiting us online or calling 311,” he said in the news release.

As the agency has done during prior storms, the Department of Environmental protection will add sandbags and flood barriers in low-lying areas, according to the mayor’s office.

Additionally, City Hall said it has met with delivery worker advocacy group Los Deliveristas, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash with the goal of devising ways to notify workers of extreme weather events.

Eric Adams announced the plan Thursday, two months ahead of Ida’s anniversary. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The team will also be tasked with forming other strategies to keep delivery workers safe during storms, including potentially limiting food deliveries during downpours and heavy wind.

The environmental protection agency head, Rohit T. Aggarwala, explained that the “design and construction of large infrastructure projects to manage our changing climate will take time to complete” and that the plan has the goal of laying out “the shared actions that can be taken in the short-term to ensure public safety.”

In September, New York City and state officials along with downstate residents were caught flat-footed when remnants of Hurricane Ida ravaged the northeast region. The flooding killed 13 New Yorkers.

A person walks through the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. Christopher Sadowski

Hurricane Ida killed 13 nearly a year ago after unexpectedly ravaging New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The majority of the victims of the storm were Queens residents trapped in their basement apartments, as the deluge also brought subway service to a halt and submerged vehicles.