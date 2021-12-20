Eric Adams selects five women as deputy mayors

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Monday that five women will serve as deputy mayors when he takes over on Jan. 1, including outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID-19 recovery czar.

Lorraine Grillo, appointed in February as de Blasio’s head of pandemic recovery, will be Adams’ first deputy mayor, the outgoing Brooklyn borough president revealed during a Monday morning press conference at Borough Hall. Grillo began serving as head of the School Construction Authority in 2010, and has worked at the agency since 1994.

Meera Joshi, a federal transportation department administrator who headed the Taxi and Limousine Commission for five years, is set to serve as deputy mayor for operations.

Meera Joshi headed the Taxi and Limousine Commission for five years. Natan Dvir

Maria Torres-Springer was tapped to be Eric Adams’ deputy mayor for economic development. Paul Martinka

Adams picked Maria Torres-Springer — who headed three city agencies, most recently the city’s Department of Housing Preservation & Development — to be deputy mayor for economic development.

Nonprofit executive Anne Williams-Isom, a Fordham University professor and member of Adams’ transition team, was selected as deputy mayor for health and human services.

And transition team head Sheena Wright — president and CEO of nonprofit United Way of New York City — was tapped to be deputy mayor for strategic initiatives, Adams said.

Fordham University professor Anne Williams-Isom was selected as deputy mayor for health and human services. CHILD TRENDS