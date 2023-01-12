Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat.

“We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.”

Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square.

Adams said officials had conducted a survey at the hotel and asked the migrants to “give us your thoughts around food.”

“They said they did not want sandwiches, they wanted hot food. We tried to accommodate that,” he said.

Adams then chuckled ruefully as he said, “I guess I’m a little old-fashioned. If our city is giving people food to eat — that are in a terrible state — I think that is a real great effort for the people of this city.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the city will continue to provide food for migrants, but won’t cater to their “cultural tastes.” Paul Martinka for NY Post

A bag full of uneaten sandwiches made for migrants thrown out at the Row NYC hotel in Manhattan. Dennis A. Clark for NY Post

During an unrelated news conference at City Hall, Adams also said he learned about the alarming situation “when I read it in the paper.”

“We’re going to dig into the reason why because we should not waste food,” he said in response to a question from The Post.

Adams said officials would “do an analysis” to stop the waste.

Migrants stayed at a Row NYC hotel room. Dennis A. Clark for NY Post

“If people are ordering too much, then they got — they have to make the adjustments,” he said.

A whistleblowing hotel worker, Felipe Rodriguez, provided The Post with photos of trash bags full of wrapped sandwiches and bagels that he said migrant residents refused to eat.

Rodriguez, 57, estimated that “almost a ton” of food was getting thrown out each day at the 1,300-room hotel.

Migrant families arrive at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan on January 5, 2023. J. Messerschmidt for NY Post

Adams said officials will do an analysis to figure out how to stop food waste a the hotels where migrants are living. J. Messerschmidt for NY Post

“How do I know that? Because the sanitation guys go floor by floor every day picking up the trash,” he said. “Before, it used to be something like six, seven bags in the back landing of each floor. Now they’re picking up 15, 20 bags.

“Anything [the migrants] don’t consume is in those bags, and they’re heavy. I weighed one of the bags full of sandwiches one time and it weighed 60 pounds.”

Rodriguez, who spent nearly three decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1987 murder in Queens, also said, “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food.”