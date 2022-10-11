Eric Adams says migrants coming to ‘every community’

The Big Apple will soon have emergency shelters for migrants in “every community” — and residents should expect them to open without warning, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

“Every community is going to see asylum-seekers,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Adams also said that “we can’t give people a month heads-up” before migrants move into hotels in their neighborhoods.

“As the emergency comes, we have to make these on-the-ground moves and make sure that we deal with the crisis that’s in front of us,” he said.

“And a lot of people have not really dealt with emergencies before, so it’s like hardball.”

The mayor’s remarks came one day after The Post published a heartbreaking photo of a desperate migrant mom holding up her 1-year-old daughter as she begged for food on Staten Island.

Local pols and residents have blasted Adams for sending scores of migrant families to hotels on Wild Avenue in the Travis section of the island, saying there aren’t any resources available for them in the neighborhood.

Mayor Eric Adams said that emergency shelters for migrants will be opening in “every community” in the city. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Workers building tents on Randalls Island for migrants on Oct. 11, 2022. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

But Adams — who on Friday declared a state of emergency over the migrant crisis — said no areas would be exempted.

“So, all the calls that I’m getting from elected officials, all the calls I’m hearing from people of saying you know, ‘Please, not here’ — that just can’t happen,” he said.

“This is a citywide crisis and all of us are going to be impacted and Staten Island is going to be impacted like the other four boroughs.”

Adams added that neighborhoods won’t have a “month heads-up” before the shelters are created. Daniel William McKnight

A migrant mother begging for food with her two young children on Staten Island on Oct. 10, 2022. Gregory P. Mango

Adams also lashed out at his critics, including “specific elected officials on all levels of elected government” and adding that “the loudest have been the least benevolent.”

As of Sunday, more than 18,600 migrants have been processed by the Department of Homeless Services, which was operating 46 emergency shelters in hotels, City Hall said Tuesday.

Last month, Adams predicted that the migrant population could soon reach 75,000 and he said Friday that 100,000 people would likely be living in shelters within months.