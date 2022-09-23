Eric Adams says migrant surge may hit 75,000 in NYC

The ongoing surge of migrants into the Big Apple could soon reach 75,000, Mayor Eric Adams predicted Friday — as he compared the impact on the city to that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The startling figure would represent a staggering, nearly six-fold increase in the estimated 13,600 who’ve made their way to the city since the spring and strained the city’s shelter system to near what Adams has called its “breaking point.”

During an appearance on the Brooklyn-based Caribbean Power Jam internet radio station, Adams said the migrant influx was “up to 13,000 now.”

“And we could get anywhere from 50 to 75,” he said.

“We have been able to classify treating this as a humanitarian crisis.”

Adams also defended his decision to open the first of at least two tent cities for migrants and his proposal to house migrants on cruise ships.

Migrants awaiting transfer to another shelter within NYC. J.C.Rice

A view of the temporary hospital on the East Meadow lawn in Central Park during the COVID pandemic on April 12, 2020. Getty Images

“Now, some people criticize that we are putting in place the tents and the cots for proper heating and all the things that we’re doing,” he said.

“People forgot what we did under the emergency of COVID. We had a hospital in Central Park during COVID. We had a boat here — the hospital boat — that was here, parked on our river during COVID.”

Adams added: “We used whatever we had to do to get through this emergency in a humanitarian way. And we’re doing that now.”

“This is really smart and impressive how our team has continued to pivot and shift, based on these emergencies that we are facing, and multiple times,” he said.

Adams said Friday that the influx of migrants is up to 13,000.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

“And you’re not seeing the collapse of our ability to pivot and shift in this way. You’re seeing us showing the professionalism of our operation and the men and women the civil servants who are doing 12- and 13-hour days to meet these demands every day.”