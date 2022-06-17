Eric Adams says MetLife Stadium World Cup will benefit NYC

Mayor Eric Adams tweaked the northern New Jersey swamplands that will formally host the coming World Cup games for the region when asked Friday how the games would benefit the Big Apple, telling reporters, “you can’t come to New Jersey without wanting to come to New York.”

“New York is it,” Adams boasted, in his first public remarks since he celebrated MetLife Stadium — the cross-Hudson home to the NY Giants and Jets — landing a slice of the 2026 World Cup action alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy the day before.

“There were 353,000 visitors to Times Square on Monday, we’re just breaking the barriers,” he added.

Adams estimated the contest would generate $200 million in economic activity across the five boroughs, even though the games would be played in East Rutherford, NJ.

The global soccer federation, FIFA, announced Thursday that it had selected New Jersey and New York to be one of the “cities” across across the United States, Canada and Mexico to host games during the upcoming international competition.

Other winners included Toronto, Philadelphia, the Boston metro, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Mexico City.

FIFA required football-sized stadiums to host the games, which is why the games in Boston will be played in suburb Foxborough, where the Patriots play, and the San Francisco games will be played in Santa Clara, which is home to the 49ers.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg attempted to build a massive football and track stadium on the West Side of Manhattan as part of the Hudson Yards complex in the Big Apple’s failed bid for the Olympics a couple of decades ago.

His effort was killed due to opposition from the powerful then-speaker of the Assembly, Sheldon Silver, who resigned in disgrace a decade later following his indictment on corruption charges of which he was later convicted.