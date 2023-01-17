Eric Adams says it’s time to candidly talk about women’s health

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday it’s time to end the “taboo” and candidly talk about the “vagina” and women’s health.

“We can talk about erectile dysfunction but not clitoral stimulation — something’s wrong. Something is just wrong,” Adams said in his surprise vagina monologue of sorts at City Hall.

Hizzoner spiced up the conservation as his health team announced that the first-ever availability of abortion pills at city-run health clinics could deliver up to 10,000 medical abortions a year — under a new contract with a drug manufacturer first reported by The Post on Sunday.

“The woman’s body is taboo. No one wants to talk about it,” Adams said.

“I’ll never forget when I was talking about a menopause-friendly environment in Brooklyn Borough Hall, and all the women came to me and said, ‘Please don’t mention that, don’t talk about it,’” he said of his time as Brooklyn Borough President.

He continued, “And if we just start having a conversation — the beauty of the physical anatomy of the woman. We are going to lean into that.”

Mayor Eric Adams said there needs to be more open talk about women’s health. William Farrington

Adams’ deputy mayor for health and human services, Anne Williams-Isom, said she was thrilled with her boss’ vagina advocacy.

“The mayor came to me and said, `I think we have to talk about vaginas more.’ I was like, `What?!’ He never ceases to amaze me,” Williams-Isom said.

The mayor’s remarks drew some light-hearted humor from another man, city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan.

Mayor Adams announced abortion pills would be offered for free at city-run health clinics. Kevin C. Downs for The New York

“I know I’m lacking a chromosome. This is why I was at the top of the stairs,” he quipped during the press conference inside the City Hall rotunda.

The mayor was surrounded by the city’s top female public health officials — including Zahirah McNatt and Leslie Hayes from the health department and Machelle Allen and Wendy Wilcox from NYC Health + Hospitals, all of whom spoke.

The four health clinics that will offer the abortion pills — mifepristone and misoprostol — will be located in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, Jamaica, central Harlem and Crown Heights.

Vasan claimed New York City will become the first municipality in the country to offer abortion pills at its agency health clinics free of charge.

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom backed Eric Adams’ explicit talk about women’s anatomy. Paul Martinka

Medical and surgical abortions are currently provided at the city’s public hospitals.

“These four sites can deliver up to 10,000 medical abortions a year, and that’s on top of what our public hospital system already does,” Vasan said.

Vasan said any woman from across the country can access abortion tablets at the city clinics.

He did not provide a price tag when asked how much the pills would cost city taxpayers.

NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said up to 10,000 medical abortions could be delivered at city-run health clinics a year by offering abortion pills free of charge. William Farrington

The mayor and City Council approved a package of laws last year to make it easier for women to access abortion services — including pills to terminate pregnancy — after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the federal right to abortion, leaving the decision to the states. Many other states are restricting abortions.

Both pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion activists agree that New York could be a tourism mecca for women seeking abortions by making abortion pills widely available.

“Abortion, unfortunately, is New York’s answer to everything concerning pregnancy. Abortion is promoted as a social good. Why won’t New York help pregnant women who wish to keep their babies bring them to term and escape poverty,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference said on Sunday.

State Conservative Party chairman Gerald Kassar fumed, “This is abortion tourism. New York has gone way too extreme on abortion.”