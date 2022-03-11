Eric Adams says it’s time for women in MLB

Forget a league of their own, Mayor Eric Adams wants to see women in the major leagues.

While hailing the resolution to baseball’s recent labor dispute, which led to a three-month lockout, Hizzoner said that he thought it was high time that some women were called up to The Show.

“I’m so glad that the boys of summer are coming back,” he self-proclaimed Mets fan told reporters during an unrelated press conference in The Bronx on Friday. “I hope in the next year we start seeing the boys and the girls of summer. It’s time to allow women to play professional baseball as well.”

While baseball has no ban on women playing, no females have ever played in the major leagues. In 2019 Melissa Mayeux, a shortstop from France who played softball for the University of Louisiana, became the first woman added to Major League Baseball’s international registration list, thus making her able to be signed to MLB.

Adams expressed concern for businesses that rely on the baseball season. New York City’s Mayor’s Office/AP

The post-lockout opening day is now set for April 7. Matt Slocum/AP

Adams also said he was hopeful the end of baseball’s most recent labor battle and the promise that all 162 games will be played this year would provide a needed boost to small businesses around Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

“When you look at all of those shops [around baseball stadiums] They depend on the baseball season. There is an entire economy that these offer baseball, Hizzoner said.

“You may have millionaires on the field, but you have people who are basically just trying to make it that are providing the shops, that are selling foods in the stands, selling items, it’s very important that it’s coming back.”

Baseball’s post-lockout opening day is set for April 7.